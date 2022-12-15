Past winners Argentina and France will meet in the World Cup final, but the rest of the world is catching up with the soccer elite

What’s more significant than their encounter for the bronze medal is what the two contestants did to get there. Morocco, both the first African and Arab country to reach the semifinals, tied and drew with the second- and third-place finishers from 2018 (Croatia and Belgium), defeated the 2010 victor (Spain), and shut out a Portugal team that scored six on Switzerland.

It won’t come in the final of fantasy, the one that soccer romantics were hoping for, but there will be a Morocco-Croatia clash at this men’s World Cup. It’ll be Saturday’s third-place match in Al Rayyan, which in itself is a marker of how the world’s most popular sport has advanced.

Advertisement

The Croatians held the Belgians to a scoreless draw, bested the Japanese in a shootout, then rallied in the final minutes of extra time to beat Brazil, widely viewed as the tournament favorite, in another shootout.

If the stop sign finally went up for both teams in the semis it likely was because their exceptional resourcefulness and resilience could only take them so far.

“You can’t win a World Cup with miracles,” observed Morocco coach Walid Regragui, whose indefatigable fighters were squelched, 2-0, by France’s defending champions.

The Atlas Lions finally met an opponent with the necessary skill, speed, and savvy to break down a defense that others couldn’t solve. Croatia, which didn’t have a dangerous striker, put a heavy offensive burden on its 95-year-old midfield in a 3-0 loss to Argentina.

Such are the distinctions — such as the presence or an absence of a global star such as Argentina’s Lionel Messi or France’s Kylian Mbappé — that determine which contenders make it to the championship match.

The previous 21 Cups have been won by only eight countries — Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, England, and Spain. Only five others have made the final. But the gap between the global elite and the aspirants undeniably has narrowed.

Advertisement

Morocco won its group. So did Japan, which beat Germany and Spain before losing to Croatia in a shootout after leading. Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina. South Korea knocked off Portugal. The Australians handled Denmark, which reached last year’s European semifinals. The US was the only team to blank England.

What also was telling was who didn’t make it out of their group. The Germans, the 2014 titlists, have missed out in consecutive tournaments. The Belgians and Danes also fell short. The Italians, the 2006 winners, have missed qualifying twice in a row.

When you can’t beat North Macedonia in Palermo, it’s a sign that the sport’s global geology is shifting. A prime reason is that the Cup rosters themselves have become more universal as players who once stayed home and played against countrymen are playing for European clubs in the most competitive leagues.

When Japan co-hosted the 2002 tournament, only four of its players performed overseas. On this year’s roster, as many suit up in the Bundesliga as in the J League.

When the Samurai Blues shocked the Germans in their group opener, both of their goals were produced by players who aren’t cowed by rivals with umlauts above their jersey names.

The squad that Morocco sent to the 1986 Cup had only five members playing abroad. This one has more wearing England club jerseys than domestic ones. The Koreans have representatives in nine countries playing for clubs ranging from Tottenham Hotspur to Napoli to SC Freiburg.

Advertisement

Not only have the expats elevated their games by going global, they’ve also come to understand that they can hold their own against some of the planet’s best, both in their leagues and for their homelands in major tournaments.

“Why shouldn’t we dream of winning the World Cup?” said Regragui. “Let’s pass that idea on to future generations and let’s believe in it.”

Winning the Cup — or winning it again — indeed can take generations. England, where the sport was born, only has done it once, and that at home more than half a century ago. Argentina, which hoisted the trophy twice between 1978 and 1986, has waited a lifetime for “La Tercera,” the third one.

Brazil, which won its first three between 1958 and 1970, has waited two decades for its sixth. And the Netherlands, which has reached the semis five times since 1974, still hasn’t won it.

Even making consecutive finals is an exceptional challenge. Brazil, which made three in a row between 1994 and 2002, is the only team to do it back-to-back in more than three decades. So it’s notable that the French have made it back to the title match.

Even without injured stars Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema, Les Bleus field a formidable lineup anchored by Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the 2018 squad.

The French defend capably, and they’re assassins during the final quarter-hour of regulation. They’ll be more than worthy opponents for Argentina, which has been playing in the ozone after a rough start.

Advertisement

It will be the Cup final that even those who root for charming outliers should find intriguing. The world’s best player going for glory on his fifth and final chance at 35. And the reigning champions, looking to be the first in 60 years to repeat.

“We have the chance to retain our title and that is already a great achievement,” said French coach Didier Deschamps, who captained the 1998 champions. “Let’s hope we can be even happier on Sunday.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.