Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was not happy to be selected for a performance-enhancing drug test

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon received an unwelcome text message Thursday morning as the team continues to practice in Arizona for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas.

Judon posted on Twitter a screenshot of the text he received, in which he was informed that he’d been selected for a performance-enhancing substance test. The Patriots linebacker also shared a message for the league and the players association.

“Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes,” Judon tweeted.