Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was not happy to be selected for a performance-enhancing drug test

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon received an unwelcome text message Thursday morning as the team continues to practice in Arizona for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas.
Judon posted on Twitter a screenshot of the text he received, in which he was informed that he’d been selected for a performance-enhancing substance test. The Patriots linebacker also shared a message for the league and the players association.
“Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes,” Judon tweeted.
Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022
In his second season with the Patriots, Judon, 30, is tied for the league lead with 14.5 sacks. He signed with New England as a free agent in 2021 after five seasons with the Ravens.
In 2018, the league and the players association agreed to a policy on performing-enhancing substances that states “Players may not, in the absence of a valid therapeutic use exemption, have Prohibited Substances in their systems or supply or facilitate the distribution of Prohibited Substances to other Players.”
All players are tested at least once a year, with 10 players on each team tested each week, according to the agreement.
“By means of a computer program, the Independent Administrator will randomly select the Players to be tested from the Club’s active roster, practice squad list, and reserve list who are not otherwise subject to ongoing reasonable cause testing for performance-enhancing substances,” the agreement states.
