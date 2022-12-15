Robert Williams upgraded to questionable by Celtics for Friday against Magic

Celtics center Robert Williams has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, potentially putting him on track to make his season debut following a Sept. 23 maintenance surgery on his left knee.

Williams has been taking part in scrimmages for several weeks, and he and the Celtics have said since last Friday that he is considered day-to-day. Williams and coach Joe Mazzulla hinted that the center could return against the Warriors last Saturday, but he ultimately missed that game and the two that followed in Los Angeles, primarily because he was working on his conditioning.

Last season Williams averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game and received second-team All-Defense honors. He tore the meniscus in his left knee last March and missed about a month before returning during Boston’s opening-round playoff series against the Nets. He missed part of the semifinals series against the Bucks due to lingering pain and appeared hobbled at times during the playoffs.