Sore ribs and all, Mike White has no doubt he’ll start Sunday for the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There’s still no doubt in Mike White’s mind he’ll start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday.

“Like I said on Monday, I'm preparing as such,” he added. “And until something changes, we'll cross that bridge when we get there.”

White has been limited at practice this week after he was twice knocked from the Jets' loss to the Bills in Buffalo last Sunday by big hits. He finished the game, but left the stadium in an ambulance to be examined at a hospital. White was cleared, flew back with the team and has been doing what he can in practice.

Advertisement

“I feel good,” White said. “Just kind of general soreness from playing football and being hit, but I feel good.”

That has been White's consistent response all week while he heals from the injuries to his ribs. He has been inside the facility receiving treatment during the early portion of practice reporters are allowed to watch.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Yeah, it's a little time and rest,” White said. “They've got the fancy lasers and they have a mat and all that good stuff. Way over my head. I just go in there, I'm a good soldier and I do what I'm supposed to and sit where I'm supposed to and lay down. There's a whole bunch of stuff they do in there.”

White acknowledged he will likely wear some sort of protection around his midsection against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

“Nothing too crazy,” he said.

The Jets (7-6) are in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt, sitting just outside on the bubble. New York has two home games in five days with Detroit (6-7) on Sunday and Jacksonville (5-8) next Thursday night.

Advertisement

White remains on track to start his fourth straight game in place of the benched Zach Wilson, who was promoted this week from No. 3 on the depth chart to No. 2. Joe Flacco took over for White against the Bills.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said White didn't seem to be affected by the injury when he threw at practice.

“No, he took some shots obviously in the game,” LaFleur said. “Even if he did, he wouldn’t say it. He’s a tough dude, so, no. The answer would be no.”