In town for a Red Sox signing, agent Scott Boras happy to talk about how Xander Bogaerts got away

“I’m not sure it’s about miscalculation as much as it is about choices. You choose to pursue players,” said Boras. “[The Red Sox] chose to pursue [Yoshida] at levels that many other teams didn’t have him at. And teams chose to pursue Xander at levels that some teams didn’t have him at. You see that in the industry.”

If indeed he’d anticipated where the bidding would go, does Boras believe the Red Sox — whose last formal offer to Bogaerts was for six years and approximately $160 million — miscalculated the market?

While at Fenway Park for Thursday afternoon’s introduction of newly signed left fielder Masataka Yoshida, agent Scott Boras discussed another client’s departure from the Red Sox. Boras said the 11-year, $280 million deal shortstop Xander Bogaerts ended up signing with the Padres was in line with what he’d expected at the start of the process.

Boras suggested Bogaerts was extremely happy with both his deal and where he ended up.

“What’s Xander’s goal? Winning. What’s also his goal? He wants his appropriate valuation in the market,” said Boras. “We found that on a number of levels for him and chose that. For [the Red Sox], their model had a different modality with it and they moved forward with it.”

Boras believes the presence of top prospect Marcelo Mayer in the Red Sox farm system may have influenced how the team approached Bogaerts.

“There’s a certain shortstop that they have down in the minor leagues that they want to play here I would imagine,” said Boras. “Pretty good ballplayer.”

For what it’s worth, Mayer is not a Boras client. Mayer is represented by agent John Boggs.

Boras said Bogaerts was offered some “shorter-term” contracts with higher average annual values than the $25.45 million per year that the Padres will pay him. How short a term?

“When I say shorter term, I meant seven or eight years,” said Boras with a chuckle. “That’s our Boras Corp. short-term contract.”

Boras has already secured enormous contracts this winter for clients Carlos Correa (13 years, $350 million from the San Francisco Giants), Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo (8 years, $126 million from the New York Mets), and Yoshida. He still has ace Carlos Rodón on the market among other clients, including Bogaerts’ Red Sox teammate, designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

Aside from the introduction of Yoshida, did Boras discuss any other business with the Red Sox while in Boston?

“I’m like the neighborhood fruit stand,” said Boras. “I’m always open for business.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.