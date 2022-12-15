UMass pair leads quartet of local skaters trying out for US junior team

UMass freshman forward Kenny Connors and sophomore defenseman Ryan Ufko are competing for a chance to play in the tournament, which will run Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Connors leads the Minutemen in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists, while Ufko has posted a line of 3-10—13. Both have appeared in all 16 games this season. Connors was drafted in the third round by the Kings in 2022, and Ufko was selected by the Predators in the fourth round in 2021.

But there will be a select group in action over the holidays for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Several players with local ties are among those still auditioning for spots on Team USA’s 23-man roster at this week’s training camp in Plymouth, Mich.

The men’s college hockey schedule will be relatively quiet the next two weekends, with most programs on break after students wrapped up finals to conclude the fall semester.

“You love to see it for the individual. It’s great for their development, and it’s great for the program,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel, whose squad will next be in action at the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee on Dec. 28 and 29th. “The only downside is those handful of games that you have to play without two of your better players, and that’s fine. We’ll find a way to get by without them.”

Boston University freshman defenseman Lane Hutson is also in camp. The 2022 second round pick of the Montreal Canadiens has seven goals and 11 assists in 16 games for the No. 7 Terriers, and was named Hockey East defender of the month in October and November.

“He’s improved a lot. He works at it. He watches a lot of video,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo “The big thing for him I think early on was, his gaps weren’t great. I think he was kind of drifting back a little bit. That, he’s cleaned up, so his gaps are really good.

“His angles are a lot better. He’s trying to end plays at the blue line rather than waiting until the guy gets in the zone. It’s a strength of his because when he does end plays sooner he’s transitioning and getting offense. Obviously that’s where he’s at his best. We’ve been very happy with his defensive game.”

Boston College freshman forward Cutter Gauthier has impressed at camp this week with his versatility. The fifth overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft (by the Flyers) has 10 goals and six assists for the Eagles in 13 games, including a 4-point night in last week’s wild 9-6 win over BU at Conte Forum.

“He’s pretty composed all the time. I really haven’t seen him get rattled in any game,” BC coach Greg Brown said after last Friday’s win. “I think he knows who he is as a player, and he goes about his business in a very efficient way.

“Because there was a lot of offensive opportunities going both ways, he’s going to be a guy who can capitalize on those. So for him to come out here in his first BC-BU game and get 4 points is a great statement to who he is, and how mature he is.”

Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold will serve as coach for the US squad.

Credit the Globe with an assist

It was a throwaway line at the end of an interview, a forgotten joke that resulted in former Boston College coach Jerry York receiving a trip to Hawaii for him and wife Bobbie that the legendary coach did not see coming.

Last April, when he announced his retirement, York explained to the Globe why he did not want to have a farewell tour while he was still coaching.

“I’d never want to go through a season where each game someone’s giving you a chair, or a watch, and then they’re going to try and beat your brains out 10 minutes later,” said York. “It’s not my make-up.

“The game’s the game. Now, if someone wants to send Bobbie and I to Hawaii, we’ll entertain that thought.”

The last part was said in jest, but the folks at BC seemed to think it was a good idea, and athletic director Blake James presented the coach with the trip in an on-ice ceremony during the first intermission of the BC-BU game.

“I love that. I forgot all about that,” York said when reminded of the interview earlier this week.

So Coach, does the Globe get credited with an assist?

“Yes. Primary assist,” said York with a laugh.

Brian Gionta, who captained the 2001 national championship team, presented York with a gold hockey stick. A group of former goalies who went on to play in the NHL, organized by Spencer Knight and including Scott Clemmensen, Cory Schneider, John Muse, Parker Milner, Thatcher Demko, and Joe Woll also arranged for a custom helmet bedazzled with some of York’s milestones, as well as a Welcome to Watertown sign, emblazoned on it and will be presented at a later date..

“I was thrilled that it went off as well as it did,” said York, who was also honored with a pre-game reception. “A lot of former players and friends of mine, it was really neat to see those people.”

The Hall of Famer is staying busy, working on his golf game and working out every day. He’s also enjoying spending time with his grandchildren Colin, 14, and Elizabeth, 11, whether in-person or on Zoom calls.

"One of my goals is to be in the Hall of Fame for grandfathers," said York. "It's an elite group."













