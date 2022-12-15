Warriors brace for ‘rocky ride’ with Stephen Curry out multiple weeks

Curry, 34, sustained the injury while defending Jalen Smith during a 125-119 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. As Smith drove to the hoop, Curry swiped down on the ball in an attempt to get a steal. Smith maintained possession, and Curry immediately clutched his shoulder in pain. The two-time MVP then departed for the locker room with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, and he did not return, finishing with 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in 30 minutes.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday, robbing the defending champions of their leading scorer as they slog through what coach Steve Kerr has called a “championship hangover.”

Golden State ruled out Curry with a shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter, and he underwent an MRI on Thursday. His initial recovery timeline would see Curry miss at least seven games, including the final four games of Golden State’s ongoing road trip and a much-anticipated Christmas showdown with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors said Thursday that further specifics on his return to play would be “provided in the coming days.”

"[Curry] was in good spirits. We'll hope for the best," Kerr said to reporters Wednesday night. "My message to the group was that it's about competing, it's about weathering the storm. This has been a tough start to the season. We're in a tough stretch. Maybe it's going to get tougher if Steph is out for a little while. If he's out, it will for sure get tougher. You've just got to persevere. You just keep playing and keep fighting. It's a long season."

The Warriors enter Thursday’s action with a 14-15 record during a campaign that has been marked by major swings in their quality of play. Golden State is 12-2 at home, including a dominant showing against the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics on Saturday. But the road, where the Warriors have posted a 2-13 record, has been a much different story. Unfortunately for Golden State, Curry was injured in the second game of a six-game trip through the East that includes upcoming games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Since Kevin Durant’s departure in 2019, the Warriors have struggled mightily whenever Curry has missed time. With Curry in the lineup the last four seasons, the Warriors have gone 97-61 (.614), equivalent to a 50-win pace across an 82-game sample. Without Curry, Golden State is 24-66 (.267), which is a 22-win pace over 82 games.

This season, Golden State has gone 0-3 without Curry in the lineup, including a 45-point blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last month. He has again played like an MVP candidate, averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, 43.4 percent on 3-pointers, and 91.9 percent from the free throw line. The last time Curry reached the 50/40/90 shooting benchmarks in 2016, he was named the unanimous MVP.