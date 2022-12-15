2 dead, 51 missing as landslide hits Malaysian campsite

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Two people died and 51 others were feared buried after a landslide hit a camping ground on an organic farm outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, Malaysia’s fire and rescue department said.
A total of 79 people were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, the department said in a statement.
A child and a woman were found dead, a fire department official told The Associated Press. Three people were injured while rescuers were searching for the estimated 51 missing people, the department said. Another 23 people have been rescued.
Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis was reported by Bernama news agency as saying that firefighters began arriving at the scene half an hour after receiving a distress call at 2:24 a.m. local time Friday.
Kejadian Tanah Runtuh Fathers Organik Farms Gohtong
Kejadian Tanah Runtuh Fathers Organik Farms Gohtong
Pasukan Khas Pertahanan Awam (PASPA) dan APM Hulu Selangor bersama membantu pasukan keselamatan untuk bersama dalam operasi mencari dan menyelamat mangsa tanah runtuh di Fathers Organik Farms Gohtong, Batang Kali, pic.twitter.com/2WmMmBH9lq
The landslide fell from an estimated height of 98 feet and covered an area of about three acres, the department said. It posted pictures of rescuers with flashlights digging through soil and rubble in the early hours of the morning.
The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia’s only casino.