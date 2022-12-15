2 dead, 51 missing as landslide hits Malaysian campsite

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Two people died and 51 others were feared buried after a landslide hit a camping ground on an organic farm outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, Malaysia’s fire and rescue department said.

A total of 79 people were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, the department said in a statement.

A child and a woman were found dead, a fire department official told The Associated Press. Three people were injured while rescuers were searching for the estimated 51 missing people, the department said. Another 23 people have been rescued.