6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan’s east coast

By Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated December 15, 2022, 28 minutes ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake originating in the waters off Taiwan’s eastern coast shook the island Wednesday, but no injuries or major damage were immediately reported.

The earthquake struck 29 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of Hualien, a city on Taiwan's east coast, the island’s Central Weather Bureau said. The depth was 5.7 kilometers (3.5 miles).

Buildings in the capital, Taipei, shook for about a minute and the subway briefly paused operations to ensure passenger safety.

Taiwan sits directly on a fault line as part of the Ring of Fire, a region in the Pacific Ocean that is seismologically active.

In September, a magnitude 6.8 quake hit the island’s southeastern coast, toppling a building and killing one person.

