2022 in 20 songs: a playlist

Globe music writers share some of their favorite songs of the year. You can find this playlist on Spotify by searching “20 great songs from 2022.”
“CUFF IT,” Beyoncé
“Burning,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“City of the Dead,” Superchunk
“Big Energy,” Latto
“American Teenager,” Ethel Cain
“Sitting in the Corner,” Cuco, featuring Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela
“Hammer and Hoe,” JD Allen
“This Is a Photograph,” Kevin Morby
“Shimmer,” STL GLD, featuring Darlingside
“WA DA DA,” Kep1er
“About You,” The 1975
“Walkin,” Denzel Curry
“Guiding Star,” Naya Rockers and Clinton Fearon
“Entertainment,” Marci
”N95,″ Kendrick Lamar
“Hard Rock Potato,” The Cool Greenhouse
“Show Me Love,” Tove Styrke
“Holiday World,” Mister Goblin
“No Tomorrows Now,” Tommy McClain