fb-pixel Skip to main content

2022 in 20 songs: a playlist

By Globe StaffUpdated December 16, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Jazmine SullivanJack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Globe music writers share some of their favorite songs of the year. You can find this playlist on Spotify by searching “20 great songs from 2022.”

“CUFF IT,” Beyoncé

“Burning,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“City of the Dead,” Superchunk

“Big Energy,” Latto

“American Teenager,” Ethel Cain

“Sitting in the Corner,” Cuco, featuring Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela

“Hammer and Hoe,” JD Allen

“This Is a Photograph,” Kevin Morby

“Shimmer,” STL GLD, featuring Darlingside

“WA DA DA,” Kep1er

“About You,” The 1975

“Walkin,” Denzel Curry

“Guiding Star,” Naya Rockers and Clinton Fearon

“Entertainment,” Marci

”N95,″ Kendrick Lamar

“Hard Rock Potato,” The Cool Greenhouse

Advertisement

“Show Me Love,” Tove Styrke

“Holiday World,” Mister Goblin

“No Tomorrows Now,” Tommy McClain


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video