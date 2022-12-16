Boston Symphony Orchestra head Gail Samuel to step down

Gail Samuel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is stepping down, the symphony announced Friday.
Samuel, who came to the BSO from the Los Angeles Philharmonic in June 2021, will formally leave the orchestra on Jan. 3 — an abrupt end to a brief tenure. No reason was given for Samuel’s departure.
Separately, the board of trustees announced that Jeffrey D. Dunn, who currently serves on the BSO’s Board of Advisors and Finance Committee, will become interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2023.
“Gail came to the BSO as we were beginning to chart a critical course through the very consequential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BSO board chair Barbara Hostetter in a statement. “At a time when stabilizing the institution was of paramount priority, Gail was a steadying force.”
Samuel has agreed to provide transition assistance and consulting as the board looks for a successor.
“It was an honor to lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra, one of the world’s most celebrated orchestras, particularly during such a significant time in history,” Samuel said a statement. “I hold great pride in all that was accomplished during such a challenging time for the arts and culture sector. I am confident that the work I have done and the tools we put in place will enable future growth and diversity and enrich the BSO’s rich legacy of artistry.”
