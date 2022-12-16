Boston Symphony Orchestra head Gail Samuel to step down

Gail Samuel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is stepping down, the symphony announced Friday.

Samuel, who came to the BSO from the Los Angeles Philharmonic in June 2021, will formally leave the orchestra on Jan. 3 — an abrupt end to a brief tenure. No reason was given for Samuel’s departure.

Separately, the board of trustees announced that Jeffrey D. Dunn, who currently serves on the BSO’s Board of Advisors and Finance Committee, will become interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2023.