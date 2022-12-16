In Ball Square, they hope the Green Line means business

“We got slammed,” said Bill Galatis, the owner of Lyndell’s Bakery. “It was so nice. We got to see a lot of new faces... It was mayhem. We got so many people. So we were happy about that.”

But bright and early on Monday morning, something new came to Ball Square. The T. And businesses were packed, as hundreds of locals flocked to a shiny, brand-new Green Line station in the heart of the square.

SOMERVILLE — Ball Square is relatively quiet. At first glance, it looks like a smaller rendition of Central Square in Cambridge, or its better-known Somerville cousin, Davis. There’s an old-timey diner, a plethora of local bakeries, and of course, a too-crowded Dunkin’ just down the street.

The newly-opened Medford branch of the Green Line is expected to shuttle 50,000 trips per day, with stops at College Avenue near Tufts University, Ball Square, Magoun Square, Gilman Square, and East Somerville. The 4.7-mile extension provides transit options to a significant chunk of Somerville — one of the most densely-populated cities in New England — that previously relied on walking, biking, or driving to get around.

It was a long time coming. But now nearby businesses hope the extension will draw commuters in.

“I’ve been anticipating this for decades,“ Galatis said. “I really think this is going to be a tremendous asset for the community... I’m encouraged that it’s going to generate a lot of pedestrian traffic for everybody in the square that has a business.”

When the large crowds began to gather early Monday morning, Galatis and the team at Lyndell’s were prepared with a special offer for commuters: A free small coffee and doughnut, in celebration of the long-awaited grand opening. Galatis said hundreds of new people shuffled into the bakery to take advantage of the deal — and to grab some baked goods for their co-workers.

Businesses in Ball Square in Somerville are hoping for more foot traffic now that a station serving the Green Line Extension has opened in the neighborhood. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Somerville resident Dylan Roberts visited Lyndell’s on Thursday to grab a morning coffee. According to Roberts, the convenience of a closer T station could bring him, and others, to Ball Square more often.

“I imagine things will pick up a little bit,” Roberts said. “There’s some good coffee spots down here, a good diner, good grocery store. I think it’ll bring some more people through for sure.”

Others in the neighborhood are more cautiously optimistic. Tanner Spees, owner of True Grounds coffeehouse and bakery, is encouraged by the uptick in traffic, but wants to see how business shakes out in the coming weeks.

“I think this is going to be a great thing for Ball Square, Gilman Square, all the new stops,” Spees said. “I do think it’s going to take some time for people to use the train more and drive less... I think we’ll probably see a bigger uptick in maybe April or May, when the weather is better and everyone is more used to it.”

Business owners in the area have been anxiously anticipating an expansion for years. There was lengthy planning before construction began. Then repeated delays pushed the opening back for a full year, making it all the more joyous when the trains started rolling Monday. Spees, who bought True Ground earlier this year, said the Green Line expansion played a big part in his choice to invest in Ball Square.

“I’ve been aware of the expansion for four or five years,” Spees said. “And that was an especially large part of settling in Ball Square, and hoping that it would be finished relatively soon after purchase. I really think this is going to be a great thing.”

Crowds gathered at the new Ball Square MBTA station early Monday morning to celebrate the opening of the Green Line Extension in Somerville. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

