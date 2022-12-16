Earthquake rattles biggest US oil-producing region in West Texas

A key-oil producing region in Texas was rocked by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday evening, rattling parts of the Permian basin.

The quake struck 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) northwest of Midland at 5:35 p.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey. No injuries have been reported.

The Permian — the largest oil-producing region in the US — sees more fracking than anywhere in the world. The practice uses water pumped into wells at high pressure to release hydrocarbons from the shale rock.