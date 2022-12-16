State softens budget cuts for towns that don’t comply with new MBTA housing law

In a letter sent Wednesday to the impacted housing authorities the Department of Housing and Community Development said it will only reduce their state subsidy, as opposed to cutting a portion of their overall budget, as originally indicated. The change could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars in larger communities.

The Baker Administration this week pared back funding cuts it has threatened to local housing authorities in communities that are not compliant with the state’s new law mandating multifamily zoning in cities and towns served by the MBTA .

The move to cut state support for housing authorities in towns that have failed to file preliminary zoning plans required by the new law has become a point of contention in recent months.

Earlier in December, the state community development department said just eight of the 175 communities required to update their zoning by the new law had failed to file preliminary plans, down from about 20 at the beginning of the year. Five of those towns — Halifax, Hamilton, Saugus, Waltham, and Woburn — have housing authorities.

Local officials in those towns have questioned why housing authorities — which provide services to the people baring the brunt of the housing crisis — are being targeted when they have no control over zoning issues. But to others in the housing business, the cuts are a sign that enforcement of the law, which dozens of communities earlier this year considered flouting, is being taken seriously.

Housing authorities are funded in part by the state’s Local Capital Projects Fund, one of three programs listed in the MBTA Communities law as at risk for communities that don’t comply, and it accounts for a significant portion of their budgets. But those agencies also collect rent from tenants and have other sources of funding, and when DHCD outlined the original parameters of the budget cuts in late September, some questioned if the state could reduce funding it does not provide.

In the letter sent Wednesday, DHCD said the previously outlined cuts reduced “Housing Authority budgets by more than is required by the [law].”

The bottom line is that housing authorities in noncompliant towns like Waltham will now lose less funding, said John Gollinger, executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority. Under the initial cuts, his agency would’ve had its state budget reduced by upwards of $300,000. He worried a cut of that size would mean a reduction in services for residents of Waltham’s public housing. The cuts outlined this week will likely amount to somewhere between $70,000 and $100,000.

That’s “still a definite blow to our budget,” said Gollinger, but, “it is some relief,” he said.

The state emphasized in the letter that, at this stage, compliance with the law is as simple as town leaders filling out an “action plan,” detailing how they plan to go about implementing the zoning changes. Once a community comes back into compliance, the housing authority funding will be restored.

DHCD did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.