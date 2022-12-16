Those ‘help wanted’ signs aren’t helping to pull people into the Massachusetts job market

But the pool of available workers keeps getting smaller. The number of adults 16 or older with a job or looking for one declined by more than 13,000 last month, the latest data show.

Local employers added more than 17,000 jobs in November, according to US Labor Department data released Friday by the Baker administration. That’s about four times the average monthly gain in 2019, before COVID-19 hit.

Massachusetts doesn’t have a problem creating jobs. There just aren’t enough people willing or qualified to fill them.

That drove the dip in the state’s unemployment rate to 3.4 percent in November from 3.5 percent in the prior month. The national rate was 3.7 percent.

Any single month of jobs data only reveals so much, especially at the state level, where the numbers tend to be revised significantly over time.

But the trends this year are clear: Massachusetts employers have added nearly 130,000 jobs even as the labor force has shrunk by almost 19,000.

The mismatch between demand for workers and supply has so far been good for workers because employers are raising wages to fill open jobs.

But those higher wages aren’t drawing enough people back into the workforce.

That’s not good if an upward pay spiral pushes inflation higher, as employers pass along higher labor costs to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services.

The big economic unknown right now is whether the sharp interest rate increases engineered by the Federal Reserve this year to tame inflation will trigger a recession rather than a milder slowdown.

In a recession, our labor market would be turned on its head: There would be far fewer jobs and a lot more workers without a paycheck.

