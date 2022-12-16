Will Elon Musk ban this story?

The member of Gen X most in need of following that advice to slow down right now is Elon Musk, after the billionaire’s already chaotic reign at Twitter descended into petty score-settling and censorship over the past 48 hours.

“Life moves pretty fast,” he said. “If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

In “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” one of the most beloved Gen X movies, the titular lead played by a young Matthew Broderick offers some advice.

On Wednesday, Musk suspended an account that reported on the travels of his private jet and the personal account of Jack Sweeney, who runs the jet tracker. He had said in tweets earlier this year that he would not ban the account because of his policy in favor of free speech.

Then on Thursday, Musk suspended the accounts of at least eight journalists who had the temerity to write about the jet-tracker ban.

Musk has defended the suspensions by saying that the jet-tracking account revealed too much about his and his family’s travels. A “crazy stalker” harassed a car carrying Musk’s two-year-old son in Los Angeles this week, Musk said, adding that he planned to take legal action against Sweeney. After the bans, Twitter announced a new policy prohibiting posts revealing people’s real-time location.

Musk also stirred criticism by banning the account of Twitter rival Mastodon and blocking tweets linking to posts on Mastodon. “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful,” the service states when blocking the link.

Journalism organizations called foul on the reporter ban.

“The actions taken by Twitter are antithetical to the long-standing tradition of the Fourth Estate in America,” the nonprofit Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing said in a statement. “They violate the spirit of the First Amendment and the principle that social media platforms will allow the unfiltered distribution of information that is already in the public square.”

Beyond the rank hypocrisy of the bans by the avowed free speech proponent, the damage is also spreading beyond the confines of his social network and could result in regulatory problems.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova charged that the journalist bans violated the EU’s Digital Services Act and the Media Freedom Act. “There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,” she said in a tweet on Friday.

The German Foreign Office also took offense. “Press freedom cannot be switched on and off on a whim,” the agency wrote in a tweet. “The journalists below can no longer follow us, comment and criticise. We have a problem with that, @Twitter.”

Musk’s erratic leadership of Twitter has zigged and zagged multiple times since his $44 billion acquisition closed in October. He said he would not restore accounts before convening a “content moderation council,” then restored accounts anyway. Ye’s account was restored and banned again. Verification marks were for sale, then not, and now are again.

The criticism over the journalist ban might prompt Musk to reconsider his whole approach, bringing to mind another Ferris Bueller quote: “It’s a little childish and stupid, but then, so is high school.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.