East End Books pop-up hosts book signing with Jenny Slate, Ben Shattuck

Looking for a literary gift for friends or family members? Provincetown-based East End Books opened a pop-up bookstore Dec. 10 in the Seaport District, complete with an upcoming reading and book signing with celebrity guests on Dec. 19 to celebrate the opening.

The opening event will be held at the new storefront, located on Seaport’s Pier 4 near the Institute of Contemporary Art and Woods Hill Pier 4.

Milton-born, Cape Cod-based actress-author Jenny Slate (“Little Weirds”) and her husband, author, business owner, and gallery director Ben Shattuck (“Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”), will be speaking at a reception in conversation with “Vigil Harbor” author Julia Glass. The reception will start at 6 p.m. and include a reading from each author, a signed copy of each author’s latest work, photo opportunities with the authors, and light refreshments. Tickets for the reception will be $125 per person, and can be found on eventbrite.com.