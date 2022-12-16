Ran into my first love

Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for a few years. We live together and I am almost positive we’ll be getting engaged within the next six months or so. I really love him and we are such a good match. Friends and family often tell us that we are perfect for each other, and I feel excited when I think about the life we will build.

However, while in my hometown for Thanksgiving, I ran into my ex-boyfriend. Backstory: He was my first love and I was head over heels. We were young and it ended up being long-distance. It fell apart in the same ways most young loves fall apart. He was a senior in college, we started to fight often, and I think he just wanted to enjoy being single. I have never taken anything as hard as that breakup. I still saw him sporadically for about a year in hopes of potentially getting back together, but it was never the same, and it ended with him moving across the country and me finally cutting off all contact.

Now, six years later, we run into each other at the bar and it was like no time had passed. We were laughing and catching up and it was so nice. I don’t blame him or hold resentment for the breakup, and I actually think of him fondly. It was nice to see that he felt the same. He told me he considers me his first love, which was actually so sweet to say, but then I felt guilty for talking to him so much. I know I have something so great with my current relationship, but I left the bar drunk and hypothetically playing the “what-if” game in my head. Is this normal? A very small part of me wonders if I never fully got over him.

WHY AM I LIKE THIS?

A. It sounds like you’ll always have special feelings for your first love. That makes sense.

Also, you just ran into that first love in your hometown over the holidays. It’s like a scene out of a romantic movie — something with Reese Witherspoon from the early 2000s. Of course you’re feeing nostalgic, grateful, and a little confused.

Please remember, though, that you have not been plagued by doubts about your current relationship. You aren’t sitting around wondering, “Am I living with the right partner?” This is post-bar daydreaming. You took some time to think about alternate universes — what might happen if you and your ex met now — because ... why wouldn’t you?

Maybe you’ll always love your ex and the happiness he once brought to your life. You do love and appreciate the time you shared with him and who you became after the relationship ended. He was important. That doesn’t minimize what you feel for your boyfriend. People have plenty of room to love a bunch of people in different ways.

Let go of the guilt by calling this what it is — a natural response to reconnecting with someone who meant a lot to you. You did get over the biggest romantic feelings back then, which is why this is easy to think about.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

“Is this normal?” Yes, very much so. It doesn’t mean you should go back to him, but it’s certainly normal.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





Relax. To this day, I think about and dream about my first love from um, oh let’s call it decades ago ... all the time. And he passed away four years ago!

EACB





You didn’t act on these feelings, that’s a good thing. Throw in a few martinis and this could have ended up badly. It’s normal to still have feelings for your first love. I wouldn’t make a big deal about it.

LEFTYLUCY7





People second-guess themselves all the time, daydream about how things might have been. Also it’s common for alcohol to intensify feelings of all kinds. Just keep your perspective.

DOGSKI





Yes, it’s normal. You have nothing to feel guilty about. You’re as fully over him as you’ll ever be. What you experienced are fond memories and feelings. That’s it. Oh, and whatever you do, DO NOT tell your boyfriend about this or the feelings. And not because you have anything to hide, but nothing good can come of it. It was nothing. Don’t make it into something by trying to be honest and “have no secrets.”

THEREALALMIGHTYZEESUS





You’d be a monster if you didn’t feel the nostalgia of first love when you ran into him. I’m glad it went positively — some reacquaintances aren’t so pleasant. Unless you think your daydreaming is pointing to real fear of making a commitment to your current boyfriend (which you glossed over at the beginning of your letter), pack this memory away, be grateful for the life you have, and continue moving forward.

PENSEUSE





The problem with the “what if” game is that nobody ever includes the negatives in the fantasy. It’s all “What if I stuck with him and he invented that drug that cures cancer and we simultaneously became wealthy beyond our wildest dreams AND saved millions of lives???” — and not “What if he lost his job and still refused to help with any chores around the house ... and STILL talked down to me the way he always did?” When people break up, there’s usually a good reason.

PMCD101





^And that “good reason” is usually all of the negatives, which no one wants to remember.

HARRISBSTONE

