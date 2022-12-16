The Rink at MarketStreet Lynnfield celebrates the season with themed skates

Lynnfield’s The Rink has reopened for the winter season with themed skating events.
For the holiday season, The Rink will host the ninth annual “Chanukah on Ice” event on Dec. 20. It will include a Menorah lighting and holiday treats and feature representatives from the local Jewish organization Chabad of the North Shore.
In the new year, The Rink will also host a new series of themed weekday skates for kids. Upcoming events include “Animals Gone Wild” on Jan. 10, “Pirates on Ice” on Jan. 24, and “Superhero” on Feb. 7. At each of these events, skaters will be given a special wearable item for the skate, though guests are also encouraged to come dressed in costumes. Snacks and drinks will be free with the price of admission.
All themed events at The Rink are free with the price of admission, which is $12. Skate rentals are also available on-site for $5.
The Rink is located at MarketStreet Lynnfield, a North Shore open-air shopping spot with over 80 shops and restaurants, more than 20 of which are locally owned. For the holidays, MarketStreet will be decked out in holiday lights and a number of cast iron chiminea fire pits with skate-side bench seating.
The Rink at MarketStreet Lynnfield, 600 Market St., Lynnfield. Open through Feb. 26. marketstreetlynnfield.com
Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.