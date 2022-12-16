The Rink at MarketStreet Lynnfield celebrates the season with themed skates

Lynnfield’s The Rink has reopened for the winter season with themed skating events.

For the holiday season, The Rink will host the ninth annual “Chanukah on Ice” event on Dec. 20. It will include a Menorah lighting and holiday treats and feature representatives from the local Jewish organization Chabad of the North Shore.

In the new year, The Rink will also host a new series of themed weekday skates for kids. Upcoming events include “Animals Gone Wild” on Jan. 10, “Pirates on Ice” on Jan. 24, and “Superhero” on Feb. 7. At each of these events, skaters will be given a special wearable item for the skate, though guests are also encouraged to come dressed in costumes. Snacks and drinks will be free with the price of admission.