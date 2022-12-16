TikTok of boy meeting Santa at Natick Mall goes viral - and it’s what the holidays are all about

Janna O’Neil and her husband decided to take their 4-year-old son Logan to see Santa at their old mall, having recently moved from Watertown to Windham, N.H.

So it was for one local family who visited Santa at the Natick Mall last week — and it turned into an experience they won’t soon forget.

It’s the time of year where even the most mundane moments feel as if they could be pulled straight out of a Christmas movie. A crisp, late-night dog walk. An afternoon of gift buying at a holiday market. Everything seems bathed in holiday spirit.

“It’s the first year Logan is understanding who Santa is,” O’Neil told the Globe, adding that she and her husband have been doing their fair share of elf work over the past few weeks. “Everything is so magical to him right now.”

The Santa meet-and-greet at the Natick Mall is more than families just waiting in line for a moment with Saint Nick. It begins in what appears to be an elevator, dubbed Santa’s Elevator Express, that “transports” visitors to the North Pole.

As seen in a video that has since gone viral, Logan’s world was rocked by the experience, where screens create the illusion of the elevator soaring upward into the clouds. The 4-year-old — eyes wide — was clearly stunned.

“Wow,” Logan can be heard saying in the video, as colorful images of the North Pole whiz by. Then the elevator opens, dropping Logan right in front of Santa’s house.

“Oh my,” Logan says in the video as he looks around and cautiously walks forward to ring Santa’s doorbell. The door slowly opens and the jingle of bells and Santa’s voice can be heard. Logan slowly walks inside, past Santa’s helpers, taking it all in.

The video has been shared on TikTok more than 330,000 times and is closing in on 2 millions “likes.” Thousands of viewers have commented on the wonder of the moment.

“Where is this? So magical. I want to go ... I mean take the kids,” one person wrote.

“I remember the first time our son met Santa. Treasured moments,” another wrote.

O’Neil had no idea her post would blow up the way it did, and she said she only decided to share it so as not to lose it: “I wanted to show him when he got older.” She added that she went from having four TikTok followers to over 33,000 overnight: “Does this mean I’m a Coachella influencer now?”

O’Neil noted how all of the comments on the video have been positive.

“I think it’s bringing back that childhood magic to people’s lives,” O’Neil said of the video’s popularity. “It’s bringing that sense of magic into the world that we so badly need right now.”

Since posting the video, the Natick Mall’s Express Elevator experience has been booking up fast. All of the slots are completely sold out for the year, according to Jennifer Kearney, the senior general manager of the mall.

“People can try and walk up to get in, but they could be waiting for hours,” Kearney said, adding that the viral video has increased calls and interest in the experience.

“Book early next year!”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.