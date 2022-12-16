Blind date: ‘We realized we’re from neighboring towns’

AMAL M.: 25 / technology assurance associate

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: On vacation somewhere tropical

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He can provide a solid back massage.

7 P.M. SULMONA, CAMBRIDGE

BOY NEXT DOOR

Christina I was a little nervous, but mostly calm. I watched a few episodes of Gilmore Girls. It helped that I didn’t have any expectations.

Amal I did feel a bit nervous as this was the first blind date I have gone on. I looked at recent reviews for the restaurant on Google Maps.

Christina I was a couple of minutes late.

Amal She was in a hurry realizing she was late. She had glasses, which gave me the impression she might be smart (she is).

Christina I really liked his smile.

Amal She has really nice highlights in her hair. I can tell she dressed to impress.

NYC-BOS

Christina We realized we’re from neighboring towns! And with that, we have many mutual friends.

Amal Turns out we grew up in the same high school district [on Long Island] and lived a neighborhood away from each other. We talked about how we both ended up in Boston.

Christina We talked a lot about Indian culture, family, and church experience. He seems really close to his family, which is a good quality!

Amal She got her degree in engineering but she had a change of heart and found her passion in talking to college students to deepen their faith.

Christina It was refreshing to talk to someone of the same cultural background — he’s from the same part of India that my family’s from so we had a lot of similar experiences growing up.

Amal These were definitely talking points of commonality. Also, I love her attitude of wanting to always try something new.

Christina We shared a seafood platter, pasta, and chicken parm.

Amal When we were sharing food, we were putting each piece into the other person’s plate and I truly felt at that moment a sense of connection might exist. It happened so fast, I don’t even think she realized it.

Christina While it’s kind of cool that we know a lot of the same people, that would also put extra pressure on our relationship if we were to date, and I don’t really want that.

Amal Coming from a similar culture and finding we have mutual friends or people we both know, it definitely made me think there is a path here.

HOMETOWN CONNECTIONS

Christina We walked over to the T stop and continued chatting about our mutual friends.

Amal Eventually, it was getting late and Christina had a train commute back to her town. She took back the leftovers as there was plenty of food. We both felt it was a genuinely great experience and talked all the way until she went down the stairs.

Christina We hugged!

Amal I would like to go on another date because the conversations flowed well, there were genuine signs of affection, and I enjoyed her company.

Christina I think I’m leaning toward a no. Amal is a super sweet guy but I feel like we’d be better off as friends.

POST-MORTEM

Amal / A

Christina / B+

