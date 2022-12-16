Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Dec. 19-25

Warm up your vocal chords for White Christmas: The Sing-A-Long. Arlington’s Regent Theatre will host a singalong of the iconic 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. With music composed by Irving Berlin, the movie’s tunes are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Matinee screenings at noon, and evening screenings at 7 p.m. Adult tickets start at $15. regenttheatre.com/main/tickets_events

Wednesday

Starry Night

Marvel at the stars at Solstice Stargazing at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln. The Aldrich Astronomical Society will provide telescopes for the session, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be self-guided activities and lantern tours, and shopping and refreshments through the deCordova Store and Twisted Tree Cafe. Member carload $24, nonmember carload $30. Register at thetrustees.org/events.

Advertisement

Thursday

Icy Adventure

Embark on a magical journey with Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero, featuring stories and characters from Moana, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, and more. The show will run at Agganis Arena until January 2. Showtimes range from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. disneyonice.com/find-your-hero/boston-ma-agganis-arena

Thursday

Hanukkah Concert

Visit Temple Emanuel in Newton for a stunning hybrid concert, Hanukkah Happens XXXII, featuring Hazzan Elias Rosemberg, the cantor of Temple Emanuel, performing alongside the Zamir Chorale of Boston. It will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and feature 18 multicultural versions of “Hallelujah.” Tickets $25 for adults, $20 for students. templeemanuel.com/event/hanukkah-happens

Friday

Sweaters & Cookies

Ugly holiday sweaters are welcome — and encouraged — at Powisset Farm’s Family & Friends Ugly Sweater Holiday Cookie Decorating Party. The Dover farm will host a night of cookie decorating with festive music and hot chocolate from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 15 adult-child pairs. Member pairs are $28, nonmember pairs $35. thetrustees.org/events

share your Event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.

Advertisement



