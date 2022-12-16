fb-pixel Skip to main content
Home design ideas: Reviving and reusing old furniture in a guest room makeover

A Newton homeowner/designer and a former resident find joy in an antique that was in the house for well over half a century.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated December 16, 2022, 50 minutes ago
A designer makes gives new life to an old piece while redoing the guest room in her own home.Jared Kuzia

Sarah Cole likes to research the stories behind old homes, including her own Newton Victorian. So, when a woman who grew up in the house in the 1950s contacted her, the designer invited her to visit. The woman stopped in her tracks at the third-floor guest room, recognizing the antique dresser as her grandmother’s. (Cole had purchased it from a later owner.) “I asked her if she wanted the dresser back, but she thought it should stay,” Cole says.

1 To make the room feel chic, not shabby, Cole contrasted the traditional elements with modern sconces by Apparatus Studio with vintage-style cords. “The clean lines and industrial matte-black finish are everything the rest of the space is not,” Cole says.

2 Morris & Co.’s Compton wallpaper, a stylized floral pattern designed in 1895 for an art collector’s home in England, was the starting point. “We covered the only full-height wall to enhance the room’s already brooding feel,” the designer says.

3 Sticking to neutral furnishings elsewhere in the room lets the headboard’s terracotta-colored cotton velvet upholstery really shine.

4 A pendant by English lighting company Original BTC plays off the wallpaper. “The bone china petals are warm and pretty when lit,” Cole says.

5 Shades made from Tradescant & Son linen printed with hand-drawn stripes of pheasant tail feathers carry the organic motif to the windows while adhering to the monochromatic palette on that wall.

6 Cole refinished the storied antique dresser and changed its hardware when she determined it was a perfect fit for the space. “It was a little beat-up after over half a century of getting shuffled around the house,” she says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

