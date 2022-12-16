Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I had five minutes waiting for the pasta water to boil — perfect for reading Connections (“My Realtor Hates My Front Door,” November 6). Our scratched kitchen floor and worn paint never seemed so perfect. Tears in my eyes in a house that has been home to two grown kids, two foster kids, and two beloved dogs.

I could picture the whole thing in my mind and it would absolutely be the kind of home I would want to live in.

Carol Rubin

Just read this heart-tugging story. My gratitude for recognizing the joy of memories.

Diana Lane

I sold my house after my daughters went to college. They were furious and I didn’t understand. As a friend explained it: To you it was a house; to them it was a home.

california224

The memories were precious and it was expressed so beautifully.

Judy Winterhalter

Trading Halted

Part of the issue of accepting presents is the pressure of giving in return (Miss Conduct, November 6). It’s a terrible thing when generosity misfires. There are reasons for saying no to presents: One is the awkwardness of money issues; another is the question of what would be welcomed. The whole thing is exhausting. I can’t keep up with negotiations or summon up tact to say no without hurting determined friends. And buying for others, however I love them, is getting beyond me. Could we ask for cards, flowers, or donations to a worthy cause instead?

Mary Birnbaum

Perhaps [the letter writer] can satisfy the desire to buy and wrap presents by donating to charitable organizations. After discussing why the sister-in-law doesn’t want presents to find if there are any hidden landmines, the writer can say she is honoring her wishes and the giving aspect of Christmas.

eastsight

Some families get too wrapped up in exchanging expensive gifts instead of tokens of family caring; it ends up being an exchange of value instead of a thoughtful gift.

Trebla125

Might a solution be to eliminate gifts to the sister-in-law and family but to continue gifting the rest of the clan, as usual?

Mary Ellen Mackin

I’d rather share a meal, have drinks, or have a game night than give/receive things. Companionship feels far more precious, meaningful, and less stressful!

L_Dawg

Kitchen Table Issues

Great seeing a [Your Home] makeover in an existing old house where space is limited (“Mellow Yellow,” November 6). That takes real talent.

wumberlog

Just beautiful. So perfectly blended for an old Maine home. I will save this for inspiration.

Beachmom6

Stunning Shots

People know the names of reporters and columnists, but news photographers get little public acknowledgment for their work (“In Every Photograph, an Unforgettable Story,” November 13). I worked for a small neighborhood paper. I have so much admiration for fellow photographers who put themselves in harm’s way. As the old adage goes: If you’re close, get closer.

Swan Man

Easy to see why the right picture is worth a thousand words. Many of these certainly are that.

norm020

No Boston Bruins championship pictures?? They were the biggest sports team in town in the ‘70s. Bobby Orr’s winning goal? Are you kidding me? Terrible omission.

Bill Marsden

A must-see for any Bostonian. Many tears of both joy and sadness. The one of almost-president Kennedy gave me chills.

lamere@56

It was disappointing not to see any image depicting the challenges Boston experienced with busing school kids in the 1970s. That decade had a profound impact; some would say the city is still recovering from the trauma when neighbors and neighborhoods were pitted against each other.

Tommy Ready

I have admired so many of these during my 55 years reading the Globe. Now that my son is majoring in photography, with aspirations of being a photojournalist, I have even more appreciation for the hard work — and often courage, cajoling, and persistence — that goes into getting just the right shot. Thank you for this treasure trove that I am sure will inspire my son. Who knows? Maybe he’ll make the 200th anniversary edition!

SaulWizz67

