For sale: Homes with pellet stoves

LOT SIZE 1.25 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $481,000 in 2016

PROS This 1880 farmhouse looks the part, with a stone wall out front and a huge wooden barn, but also includes 200-amp electric service. From the farmer’s porch, step into a mudroom with a half bath at right. A half-door opens into the kitchen with hardwood floors, island with propane range, and granite counters. The dining room features a built-in hutch with wine rack, and opens to a family room with pellet stove. A sunroom with radiant-heat tile floors leads to the back deck, with a stone patio below, and fenced yard. The living room has original plank floors and a wood stove. Upstairs, four bedrooms share an updated bath. The partially finished basement includes laundry and access to the two-car stone garage. CONS Prospect Street is a fairly busy road.

The exterior of 142 Prospect Street, Ashland. Handout

Pamela Bathen, Oak Realty, 508-309-0808, 142prospectst.com

Advertisement

$699,000

19 PINE STREET / BEDFORD

The living room of 19 Pine Street, Bedford. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,279

LOT SIZE 0.32 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $432,500 in 2006

PROS This updated 1954 Cape is near the Lexington town line and the Minuteman Bikeway. Left of the entry, the living room has bay windows and a pellet stove insert in the brick fireplace. At right, the remodeled kitchen is open to the dining room and features quartz counters, an island, scalloped glass-tile backsplash, and stainless farmhouse sink and appliances. A side door opens out to a large composite deck with a fenced backyard, patio, and hot tub below. There’s a bath with shower stall and a bedroom off the short hallway. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a central bath with claw-foot soaking tub. Laundry is in the walk-out basement. Five mini-split units offer additional heat and cooling throughout. CONS No garage.

Advertisement

The exterior of 19 Pine Street, Bedford. Handout

Ellen Dudley, Keller Williams Chestnut Hill, 617-771-4771, ellendudley.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.