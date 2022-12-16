fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes with pellet stoves

Cozy up next to these pellet stoves as they convert compressed sawdust into radiant warmth in Ashland and Bedford.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated December 16, 2022, 53 minutes ago
The living area of 142 Prospect Street, Ashland.Handout

$689,000

142 PROSPECT STREET / ASHLAND

SQUARE FEET 1,780

LOT SIZE 1.25 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $481,000 in 2016

PROS This 1880 farmhouse looks the part, with a stone wall out front and a huge wooden barn, but also includes 200-amp electric service. From the farmer’s porch, step into a mudroom with a half bath at right. A half-door opens into the kitchen with hardwood floors, island with propane range, and granite counters. The dining room features a built-in hutch with wine rack, and opens to a family room with pellet stove. A sunroom with radiant-heat tile floors leads to the back deck, with a stone patio below, and fenced yard. The living room has original plank floors and a wood stove. Upstairs, four bedrooms share an updated bath. The partially finished basement includes laundry and access to the two-car stone garage. CONS Prospect Street is a fairly busy road.

The exterior of 142 Prospect Street, Ashland.Handout

Pamela Bathen, Oak Realty, 508-309-0808, 142prospectst.com

Advertisement

$699,000

19 PINE STREET / BEDFORD

The living room of 19 Pine Street, Bedford.Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,279

LOT SIZE 0.32 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $432,500 in 2006

PROS This updated 1954 Cape is near the Lexington town line and the Minuteman Bikeway. Left of the entry, the living room has bay windows and a pellet stove insert in the brick fireplace. At right, the remodeled kitchen is open to the dining room and features quartz counters, an island, scalloped glass-tile backsplash, and stainless farmhouse sink and appliances. A side door opens out to a large composite deck with a fenced backyard, patio, and hot tub below. There’s a bath with shower stall and a bedroom off the short hallway. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a central bath with claw-foot soaking tub. Laundry is in the walk-out basement. Five mini-split units offer additional heat and cooling throughout. CONS No garage.

Advertisement

The exterior of 19 Pine Street, Bedford.Handout

Ellen Dudley, Keller Williams Chestnut Hill, 617-771-4771, ellendudley.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video