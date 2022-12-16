After Berlin tank burst, New England Aquarium says it’s ‘confident in the structural integrity’ of its four-story exhibit

The AquaDom, a German tourist attraction that collapsed Friday, was considered the largest cylindrical tank of its kind in the world, holding 263,000 gallons of saltwater in an 82-foot-tall aquarium that towered above an atrium in the Radisson Blu Hotel.

“We are confident in the structural integrity of our 200,000-gallon Giant Ocean Tank,” Vikki N. Spruill, president and chief executive of the Boston aquarium, said in a statement. “Ensuring the safety of our animals, staff, and guests is at the core of the New England Aquarium’s work.”

New England Aquarium officials on Friday reassured visitors that its large fish tank is structurally sound, after a massive aquarium at a hotel in Berlin burst this week and killed more than 1,000 tropical fish and injured two people.

Advertisement

It was freestanding, offering guests an unobstructed view of a large cylinder filled with marine life, with an elevator running up its center and a walkway crossing over the very top.

The tank burst just before 6 a.m. local time in the nation’s capital, unleashing what German officials called a “veritable tsunami” of debris, water, and fish into the hotel and onto a street.

Debris was in front of a hotel in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. German police say a huge fish tank in the center of Berlin burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the attraction. Christoph Soeder/Associated Press

People gather on the top of the AquaDom aquarium at the Sea Life tourist attraction in Berlin, July 27, 2015. The aquarium burst on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world. It contained 1,500 tropical fish before the incident. Joerg Carstensen/Associated Press

The incident is under investigation, but initial reports speculated that freezing cold weather could be to blame. Temperatures in Berlin plunged to 14 degrees Farenheit overnight.

Leadership at the New England Aquarium stressed that the thick acrylic windows on its 200,000 gallon cylindrical tank, which underwent a $17 million dollar renovation in 2012 and 2013, sits on a base of reinforced concrete and is supported by a wraparound concrete ramp, as well as 24 concrete columns.

The four-story attraction is also checked regularly for signs of potential danger, Spruill said.

“Aquarium staff closely monitor our exhibit spaces, doing daily checks of our tanks, and we have many systems in place that would prevent catastrophic failure,” she said.

Advertisement

Operators of aquariums around the world continued to monitor the situation as officials in Germany continued their investigation Friday.

In a statement, Dan Ashe, president and chief executive of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a Maryland-based organization that represents more than 200 accredited aquariums including Boston’s, said he was “shocked and saddened by the news” in Germany.

The association, he said, “works to ensure that members are continuously planning for the future and prioritizing infrastructure needs that ensure the integrity of our exhibits and the wellbeing of our visitors and animals.”

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.