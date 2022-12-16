Body reportedly spotted in water at Long Wharf in Boston

Boston police are investigating after a body was reported in the water in the Long Wharf area Friday, officials said.

Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson, said police were called to the area of 63 Long Wharf at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a “body in the water.”

Tavares said she couldn’t confirm whether authorities had actually recovered a body, adding that Boston and State Police had responded to the scene.