Body reportedly spotted in water at Long Wharf in Boston

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated December 16, 2022, 41 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating after a body was reported in the water in the Long Wharf area Friday, officials said.

Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson, said police were called to the area of 63 Long Wharf at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a “body in the water.”

Tavares said she couldn’t confirm whether authorities had actually recovered a body, adding that Boston and State Police had responded to the scene.

A request for comment was sent to a State Police spokesperson.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

