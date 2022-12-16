Businessman’s $500,000 payments to former Harvard fencing coach was to ‘help friends,’ wife testifies

Jie “Jack” Zhao bought Brand’s Needham house for what proved to be a substantial loss and loaned him $500,000 to pay his debts because they were very close friends — not in exchange for his help getting their two sons admitted to Harvard as fencing recruits, Zhao’s wife, Ping Hu, told jurors.

The wife of a wealthy Maryland businessman testified Friday at his federal bribery trial that he often loaned substantial sums of money to friends in need and didn’t hesitate when former Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand asked for help getting a down payment for a new home in Cambridge.

“We did this to help friends,” said Hu, who testified in US District Court in Boston that they didn’t need a written agreement because Brand was a very close friend and they trusted him to repay the loans, which he did with an inheritance he received last year after his mother’s death.

Hu said she and her husband believed it was important for their sons to attend Harvard as fencers, but would never pay bribes to get them accepted because that would be “dirty.”

Brand, 69, of Cambridge, and Zhao, 63, each face one count of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and honest services wire fraud — essentially an allegation that Harvard was defrauded and deprived of Brand’s honest services.

Prosecutors allege Zhao made payments to Brand in exchange for the coach’s promise to help his sons get accepted to Harvard in 2014 and 2017 as fencing recruits.

Defense lawyers said in opening statements that Zhao’s sons were outstanding athletes and students who were accepted to Harvard on their own merit. They fenced at Harvard for four years and graduated with honors.

A 2019 Globe article exposing Zhao’s purchase of Brand’s Needham home at the same time his younger son was being recruited by the coach triggered the federal investigation that led to their indictments two years ago. The couple paid $989,500 for the home in 2016, about $440,000 more than its assessed value, then sold it 17 months later for a $324,000 loss

Brand was fired from Harvard in 2019 for violating its conflict-of-interest policy.

Hu, who conducts cancer research at the National Institute of Health , testified that she and her husband met Brand during a world fencing competition in Moscow in the spring of 2012, but never spoke to him about their hope he would recruit their oldest son because it would have been a violation of NCAA rules.

She said it wasn’t until after her oldest son was accepted to Harvard and became a member of the fencing team that Brand and her husband became very close friends.

Hu said she didn’t believe it was a conflict to purchase Brand’s home or to loan him money to pay his outstanding debts around the same time their younger son was being recruited by him.

Hu acknowledged she had never been inside Brand’s home before she and her husband purchased it, without getting an inspection or hiring a realtor, but she had seen photos of it online. She said they paid nearly $1 million for it because that was what Brand had told them it was worth.

“We trust friends,” Hu said. “We are not hiring a realtor.”

Hu said her husband was known for his generosity and they had loaned substantial sums of money to friends over the years, without requiring any written agreement.

“In Chinese culture, if someone came to borrow money from you, that means they think you are friends,” said Hu.

If you refuse to loan the money it means you don’t trust person, she said.

“It will be very embarrassing,” she said.





