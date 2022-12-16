Cranston Street Armory will open Friday night as 24/7 warming center for homeless Rhode Islanders

A committee of the Continuum of Care board will meet sometime Friday and review the proposal. The committee, which is not subject to the state’s Open Meetings laws , could make recommendations regarding the proposal.

A provider of services for homeless people, not yet announced, will staff the facility. The provider, which likely runs shelters for homeless people in Rhode Island, will be named sometime Friday. However, their proposal to the state to run the warming station has not yet been approved.

PROVIDENCE — After weeks of complications, the state will open the Cranston Street Armory on Friday night as a 24/7 warming center for homeless individuals.

Plans to open the Cranston Street Armory have faced many hurdles since the state announced on Nov. 30 it would become a warming center for homeless individuals. Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Josh Saal sent a letter of intent to nearly 30 organizations on Nov. 30, soliciting proposals for operating the warming center. But none had responded by the initial deadline of Dec. 7 or the extended deadline of Dec. 8.

Earlier this week, due to the lack of vendors submitting proposals, Governor Dan McKee authorized members of the Rhode Island National Guard to temporarily assist with the opening and operation of the proposed around-the-clock Cranston Street Armory warming station.

The final deadline for providers to submit proposals was Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. Saal’s spokesman Chris Raia said one vendor applied. Neither Raia, nor either of the governor’s spokespeople answered questions this week identifying the vendor.

Cots, blankets, water, and portable bathroom facilities were delivered last week by state employees.

Leading up to Thursday’s third deadline, many of the providers, which are mostly smaller nonprofits, expressed frustrations over the process to the Globe last week, saying there were plenty of limitations and complications to the proposal and the use of the armory.

The winning organizations would receive a maximum of $2 million from the state’s $1.13 billion in American Rescue Act Funds. But recipients would be on the hook for “all costs associated with operating the warming center,” including staffing, insurance, purchasing and leasing equipment and furniture, utilities, technology such as charging stations and WiFi, food for three meals a day for up to 50 individuals, transportation to the warming center, security, installing portable toilets and showers, and other items. And they cannot charge the state more than a 5 percent administrative fee.





