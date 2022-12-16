First ‘Black Men Lead Boston’ class graduates with a new sense of direction

But at a brief ceremony this week at City Hall, Thomas found himself with a new sense of direction, walking across a stage with 23 other Black men as the first graduates of Black Men Lead Boston, a new civic engagement program designed to equip the city’s Black men with tools to make a change in their communities.

“I went in the direction of whatever [job] came first, and I wasn’t happy,” Thomas, a 35-year-old Roxbury native, said. “I fell out of working with the community.”

Ten years ago, Lamont Thomas felt hopeless. The Roxbury YMCA had laid him off from a youth mentoring job, and he bounced from security, to retail, to overnight stocking jobs without a purpose.

Advertisement

“You guys are special, and I hope you don’t take that for granted,” Thomas said in a speech to the dozens of graduates, city employees, and supporters gathered in the new civic pavilion room Tuesday. “When I came into this group, I saw the change starting.”

The program is one of many initiatives spearheaded by the city’s recently created Office of Black Male Advancement, which aims to address systemic barriers the demographic faces on a local level. The city allocated $10,000 in funding for the program in this fiscal year’s budget, out of a total budget of $1.8 million for the office.

Frank Farrow, the office’s executive director, said the city picked 24 participants from a pool of more than 40 applicants, ranging from Roxbury natives to South Boston residents, from college students to more experienced adults.

“We didn’t check boxes,” Farrow said. “If you identify as a Black male, we wanted to make sure you had the opportunity to participate in the program.”

Farrow said his office plans to target Black male teens and young adults for its next class, which he hopes will be selected by the spring.

Advertisement

Thomas said during the ceremony that the group includes uncles, dads, brothers, mentors, role models, and leaders. “But more importantly, you guys are Black men,” he said.

In eight weeks, the graduates learned skills such as knowing who to contact in City Hall for certain issues; galvanizing community support for change; and how to tell a personal story when advocating before elected officials or participating in community meetings.

Farrow said the office organized the curriculum around “helping participants find their voice.”

Program participants also mingled with elected officials such as Representative Ayanna Pressley and city leaders including Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper.

Anthony Davis Jr., founder and CEO of The Davis System, a Boston-based consulting agency that provides grass-roots organizing strategy for clients, conducted the program. He said the group also met with Black male community leaders such as City Councilor Brian Worrell and former councilor Tito Jackson. In those meetings, Davis said, participants had the important chance “to see Black men in positions of power.”

Davis said there’s a strong notion locally and nationally that Black men aren’t interested in politics or advocating for change in their communities. But the 24 men in the program each came to the table with an issue they wanted to tackle, he said.

“The issue isn’t that there’s not a strong Black community,” Davis said. “There needs to be resources and opportunities for us to come together and create community.”

The program has already seen successes. After joining in on one of the program sessions, Worrell, the only Black man serving on the council, recruited one of the participants to work in his office.

Advertisement

And the program’s teachings have made an impact in ways that go beyond policy-making decisions or lessons on how to make a political speech.

In each weekly session, participants were asked to express their emotions on a particular subject, and the practice helped Thomas connect on a deeper level with his two sons, 12 and 10, he said.

“[The program] made me dig deeper into what’s really going on in my kids’ lives,” Thomas said. “Instead of asking, ‘How was school today?’, maybe I’ll ask, ‘What did you like or not like about school today?’ ”

In 2018, Thomas returned to his love of mentoring kids by coaching youth basketball, and he shares insight he has gathered through a podcast he hosts.

But he can’t help but wonder what his trajectory would have looked like if he had an opportunity to participate in a program like Black Men Lead Boston sooner.

“I didn’t have that guidance, or that brotherhood back then,” Thomas said. “Now I have these brothers where they call me, I call them, and they give me advice.”

Tuesday night, city staff made finishing touches to decorations in the civic pavilion’s event space as attendees filed in. In one of the chairs, a guest spoke with a mother and her young son.

“You’ll be graduating here in 20 years, too,” the man said to the toddler.

Advertisement

In a series of speeches, Farrow, Davis, and Mayor Michelle Wu emphasized that the graduates were already leaders. The program was just the extra motivation they needed to enhance their impacts in their communities.

Wu said that there’ll never be another inaugural class. And with that honor comes an expectation of “continued leadership from all of you.”

“I hope this program will continue to be that little extra wind at your back to push you to give more, and reach out more,” Wu said. “Even when you don’t feel you’re ready, you are ready, and you’ll have a whole city right alongside you.”









Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.