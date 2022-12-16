Four arrested in connection with large-scale drug trafficking, firearms operation in Lowell

Among the recently charged suspects: Garrett McCann, 23, faces charges including possession of a large capacity firearm, trafficking in cocaine more than 100 grams, and possession of a firearm without a license, State Police said in a statement; Chad McCann, 29, was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws, trafficking in firearms, carrying a firearm without a license; Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws; Luis Rosaly Febo, 38, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

The charges come after the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced the arrest of 21 people earlier this month on similar charges associated with the drug operation, the Globe reported.

Four people were arrested for their alleged roles in the operation of a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Lowell, according to State Police.

Advertisement

All four are from Lowell, State Police said.

The charges were the result of a three-year investigation by local, state, and federal authorities into a drug trafficking operation that focused on a group self-named the “Cocaine Cowboys,” the Globe reported. The group was allegedly led by Hector Arriaga, 33.

Lowell police, State Police, and agents from the DEA executed 32 search warrants on Dec. 6, State Police said. Authorities recovered 5.75 kilograms of cocaine, 538 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of oxycodone pills, 90 grams Xanax pills, 21 grams methamphetamine pills, more than $175,000 in cash, and 15 firearms, State Police said.

Along with other law enforcement agencies, Lowell police conducted multiple undercover drug purchases in 2019, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The investigation identified several individuals suspected of being involved in a large-scale drug supply chain ranging from sellers in bulk to street level distributors.

A Middlesex Superior Court justice issued a wiretap warrant in October authorizing the interception of electronic communications relating to drug trafficking.

Advertisement

“The operation is alleged to have included dispatching runners to purchase drugs, cutting and packaging those drugs for resale and taking and filling orders from customers,” the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

The investigation included officials from the New England division of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the State Police gang unit, and a long list of law enforcement agencies from across eastern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Florida, the Globe reported.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.