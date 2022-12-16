Governor-elect Healey picks former Lynn superintendent as education secretary

The first three hires were announced by Healey Tuesday, and pull heavily from the last Democratic gubernatorial administration under Deval Patrick and from Healey’s own office.

The announcement comes as Healey begins to fill senior positions in the executive branch ahead of her January inauguration.

Governor-elect Maura Healey has tapped former Lynn Public Schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler to serve as the state’s next education secretary, according to sources with firsthand knowledge of the hire.

Tutwiler is the first Black person appointed to the cabinet which, under the Baker administration, had been majority white. Tutwiler will serve as Healey’s top advisor on education to help shape the state’s education agenda.

He will succeed Secretary of Education James Peyser in the role.

Tutwiler is an alum of The College of the Holy Cross, and also received a master’s degree in education from Harvard University Graduate School of Education and a PhD in curriculum and instruction from the Lynch School of Education at Boston College.

Before his role in Lynn, Tutwiler served 18 years in public schools in Boston, Wayland, and Westford. He joined the Boston-based Barr Foundation as a member of its education-focused team in August.

According to his bio on the Barr Foundation website, Tutwiler “spends nearly every second of his free time with his family” and “unashamedly brags on his barbecue skills and hopes to publish a handbook on the science of barbecue one day.”

In his LinkedIn bio, Tutwiler posted a quote from a mentor of his, which said that educators must be committed to the student, the teachers, and the craft of teaching.

“All decisions, strategies — every move I make is anchored in that philosophy,” he wrote.

