Groundbreaking planned for $1 million renovation to South Boston playground

DCR Commissioner Doug Rice and Bethany Card, the state’s secretary for energy and environmental affairs, will be in attendance, as will representatives of the Colin’s Joy Project , which has pledged $600,000 to fund the project, according to the statement.

The groundbreaking at the Michael Joyce Memorial Playground at Marine Park will be held at 1 p.m., the state Department of Recreation and Conservation said in a statement Friday.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Monday to kick off the $1 million renovation of a playground in South Boston that will be funded in part with money raised by a foundation set up in memory of a toddler killed in the neighborhood four years ago.

Officials announced in August that the playground would undergo a major renovation to improve accessibility, lighting and install bike racks, among other improvements.

Colin’s Joy, named in honor of a two-year-old Colin McGrath who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Boston in July 2018, is dedicated to “[creating] joy for children and families in our community,” through the promotion of play spaces and family-focused programming, according to its website.

“We are thrilled to see this project moving forward,” Kerri and Brendan McGrath, who started the foundation for their late son, said in an August statement announcing the renovations. “This playground means a great deal to our family, to DCR who has worked tirelessly to help turn this vision into a reality, and to the many generous donors who have contributed to Colin’s Joy Project in support of a revitalized playground for the children and families of South Boston.”

The playground, at the intersection of William J. Day Boulevard and Farragut Road, will be one of the largest public playgrounds to be administered by DCR, and will include activities “for children of all abilities,” officials said.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.