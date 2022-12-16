Heavy rain, gusty winds in eastern Mass. expected to last into Saturday

The theme for this particular storm is one of heavy snow in Northern New England, especially the mountains, and lots of rain for the immediate coast down through Southern New England.

The storm system which is still affecting a wide area of the Northern tier of the United States, will continue to impact New England, lasting into Saturday.

As a matter of fact, the impact in the cold side of the storm, where there is heavy wet snow, is likely to be quite significant. There’s an index called the winter storm severity index which is forecast to be at the highest level in parts of Vermont and New York. And even in New Hampshire and Maine this will be an impactful storm.

The WSSI is forecast to be at the extreme level in some small areas of Vermont and New York. NOAA

The amount of snow will vary from according to a few inches in parts of extreme Northern Worcester county ramping up to over a foot in the higher elevations.

A wind advisory is posted along the coastline as a gusty easterly wind could reach speeds of 40 miles an hour at times. This is not strong enough to create widespread power outages but there could be an isolated few.

Winds will be strongest withing a few miles of the coastline during this storm. NOAA

Rainfall totals will generally be between 1-2 inches, with a few spots exceeding that amount. It looks as if the most precipitation will be over by early Saturday morning. As colder air starts to wrap in behind the storm, the rain could change to a brief period of wet snow before noon on Saturday.

The heaviest rain will likely be across Northeastern Massachusetts. The drought is still worse there so it’s needed. NOAA

It’s not out of the question a few spots west of the coastline could see a brief coating, but I think it’s more likely it doesn’t happen. On the radar loop below, the blue area represents snow, and if you look closely you can see a little bit of it trying to move in at the tail end of the storm. Also notice it will continue to snow across Maine for much of Saturday. If you are headed to Northern New England, especially the mountains, be prepared for hazardous travel.

Precipitation is likely to last well into Saturday in Northern New England, but end during the morning further south. NOAA

Sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees. The dry weather is going to last through Thursday before we have to worry about our next weather system. If you’re hoping for a white Christmas close to Boston this is your final chance for that to happen. Statistically, a white Christmas is unlikely but they do occur.

The odds of a white Christmas are statistically low along the Southern New England coastal plain. NOAA

Next week’s storm has the potential to bring heavy rain or heavy snow to the area. Of course this is still a week away and as such anything more specific than that is pointless. By Monday, I’ll have a much better idea if the next storm will require shovels or not.