‘It’s winter all of a sudden.’ New England ski resorts welcome snowstorm

Ski resorts across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont have been excitedly preparing for a surge of visitors eager to enjoy the ideal conditions.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Pittsfield area and parts of New Hampshire, and forecasters predict as much as 12 to 18 inches of snowfall in northwestern Massachusetts and New Hampshire this weekend. For skiers and snowboarders, it’s a signal to suit up and head to the slopes.

As many New Englanders begrudgingly grab their snow shovels, ski resorts are finally getting the powder they’ve been hoping for to kick off the season.

“It’s winter all of a sudden,” said J.D. Crichton, general manager of Wildcat Mountain Resort in Gorham, N.H. “We are excited — one, to see the holidays coming, and two, to be gifted with a plethora of snow. It’s always a wonderful experience.”

Calling the snow “Mother Nature’s kind gifts,” Crichton said staff at the resort will spend the evening preparing the fresh snowfall so it’s smooth for Saturday.

“We’ll also add to it with our own snow production and provide a nice corduroy surface on all of our groomed terrain,” Crichton said.

In Pittsfield on Friday, Bousquet Mountain saw an influx of skiers, especially children, as some schools were canceled for the day, according to the resort’s general manager, Kevin McMillan. Instead of sitting at home, many families flocked to the mountain.

“When you have snow in your backyard, you start thinking about skiing and so it’s the best advertising for us,” McMillan said. “We market a lot but you can’t beat the free advertisement of having Mother Nature help.”

The company is looking forward to saving money on artificial snowmaking — the resort is expecting about 8 to 10 inches of snow over the weekend on top of the 8 inches it got last week, McMillan said. He was excited about the snow arriving so soon before the holidays.

“Everybody loves a white Christmas,” he said. “It’s nice to see the mountain all white everywhere, which is fun for everyone.”

This storm came as a happy surprise for the team at Killington Resort in Vermont, as snow has been scarce since the resort opened over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the resort’s communications manager, Kristel Killary.

“It’s a pretty significant, almost preseason, storm,” Killary said. “And it’s the first one of the season, which is always a big deal for business. We do expect to be very busy this weekend.”

Before Thursday night, the resort had received less than 10 inches over the past three weeks, and staff had to rely on manmade snow, she said. They’re expecting an accumulation of 18 to 24 inches over the weekend.

“Right now, the resort is really focused on expansion and getting as much open as possible before the holiday week and this storm is definitely helping us with that,” Killary said.

Bretton Woods Ski Resort in New Hampshire’s White Mountains saw hotel room reservations spike as the storm approached, said Craig Clemmer, the resort’s director of marketing.

“Because of the projection of snow coming in, over the last few days we picked up about 200 room nights,” Clemmer said. “I’m looking out — I can’t even see the ski area across the street. That’s how much we’re getting snow right now.”

Staff readied the snowmaking system in October in preparation for such a storm, Clemmer said. A layer of manmade snow on the ground sets up a solid base for natural snow to stick, he said.

“You don’t have to worry about the first amount of snow landing, melting off, and freezing the ground,” he said. “We’ve already prepared the ground to be able to capture all of this snow.”

Berkshire East Mountain Resort has its opening day Saturday in the middle of the snowstorm, according to Nathan Marr, the resort’s marketing director.

The resort posted a winter snow warning from the National Weather Service on Facebook, with the words, “Here it comes!”.

“We’ve got a big, beautiful winter storm headed our way,” the post said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.