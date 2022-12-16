Nantucket has ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission level, CDC says

The classification means residents are encouraged to wear a mask indoors in public, as well as on public transportation, the CDC said. People in communities with a high transmission rate should stay “up to date with COVID-19 vaccines” and get tested if they have symptoms, the CDC said.

The COVID-19 transmission rate on Nantucket is now classified as high, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday , the only Massachusetts county to have reached that level as cases tick up.

Most Massachusetts counties have a medium COVID-19 transmission rate, the CDC said, except for Hampshire and Berkshire counties, where the transmission rate is low.

A medium transmission rate means residents with a high risk of severe illness should “talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions,” the CDC said, as well as stay current with vaccines and get tested in the event of symptoms.

Residents should also stay up to date with vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms when community transmission is low, the CDC said.

Nantucket’s positive case rate is 236.86 per 100,000 people, the CDC said. Nantucket’s year-round population is about 14,500 but that number swells dramatically during the summer months.

The federal government’s free COVID-19 testing program resumed Thursday, with the Biden administration announcing that every household in America can order up to four tests at COVID.gov/tests and receive rapid antigen tests in the mail.

When families gather for the holidays, especially if older or otherwise vulnerable people are present, it makes sense for everyone to test right before the gathering, specialists say. If those who test positive stay away, the likelihood of spread is greatly reduced.

Public health officials continue to encourage vaccinations.

“COVID vaccines are still saving lives and saving our healthcare system money,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “We need to keep going.”

