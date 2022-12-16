The pandemic isn’t dead, for some families it isn’t even past.

Is the pandemic over? The consensus is leaning yes, despite daily occurrences of new infections and deaths, and the prospect of a winter surge.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

Hampshire House’s Cheers for Children has collected more than $521,000 since 1980, when the Bull & Finch Pub bartenders collected $570 from patrons after reading a Globe Santa story. Thomas Kershaw (center) of Hampshire House Corporation, home of the Bull & Finch Pub of "Cheers" fame, presented Globe Santa executive director Bill Connolly with a check for $10,000. Attending from left, Hampshire House CEO Markus Ripperger, servers Madisyn Politis and Kelsey Laughlin, Manager Ryan Miller, and Chef Rodrigo Barcelos.

But for some, the virus that causes COVID-19 is not cooperating. Something about it is causing their symptoms to linger long after they should have recovered, even those who had mild cases.

As many as 1 in 13 adults, or 7.5 percent of the US population, have reported symptoms lasting three or four months, or longer.

Advertisement

They’re known as “long-haulers,” and for them, the end is not in sight.

“Our family was hit very hard due to contracting COVID. It left my husband hospitalized for a month and out of work for four months,” the mother of an 8-year-old boy wrote to Globe Santa. “We are still trying to catch up today.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

In another letter to Globe Santa, a maternity nurse and mother of five children wrote that since contracting the virus two years ago she has been unable to work. “I have had multiple, chronic complications,” she said. “I’m still receiving treatment, testing and therapy, but continue to be disabled.”

“There are some days where physically I’m very limited due to flare-ups,” she said, “But I continue to hope that they will discover treatment options and I’ll be able to one day get back to my job that I loved.”

For now, with only worker’s compensation for income and five children to support, “this has been very challenging.” Her request to Globe Santa is for her three youngest, who are ages 11, 10, and 6. “I can’t thank all of you enough, who work to help families in need during this holiday season.”

Advertisement

Long COVID is the catch-all term for the array of symptoms affecting people, including cognitive impairment, also known as brain fog, shortness of breath, fatigue, chronic cough. Others have reported pain, heart palpitations, dizziness, and sensorimotor symptoms like tingling and tremors.

There’s no test for long COVID. Scientists still don’t know exactly what causes it, why some have it and others don’t. The path to recovery from it has been littered with setbacks, uncertainty, and frustration.

A single mother of a 10-year-old girl, on disability for a year and a half and “in and out of the hospital,” described her harrowing experience both of COVID and its aftermath, in her letter to Globe Santa.

It started with a coma, lasting a month, “leaving my daughter not knowing if I would wake up. I finally did, and from waking up from my coma I had to go to rehab for three months to learn to walk, use my hands.”

She also had memory issues, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress. She beat it again, only to be hospitalized with seizures, “once again with my daughter not knowing” the outcome.

If that weren’t enough, her elderly father passed away in the summer.

“With all that she’s gone through,” the mother said, she wanted desperately to give her daughter “a wonderful Christmas she so deserves. We would be truly grateful for some holiday help.”

Long COVID is not just a passing phenomenon, and it is more than an inconvenience. More than 3,500 Americans died of long-COVID-related illness in the first 2½ years of the pandemic, according to a study released this week by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Advertisement

Nor is it the pandemic’s only lasting after-effect. The mother of an 11-year-old girl wrote to Globe Santa about the impact on her daughter of the sudden closure of schools, the general disruption of life as she knew it.

“She is a happy, sassy, persistent, nurturing, sweet girl,” she said. “She has been struggling with knowing how to handle her feelings. The school says a lot of kids have gotten like that since COVID.”

She is in counseling, her mother said, but she also could use a boost. “She still believes in Santa, so anything you guys can send for a pre-teen will be greatly appreciated.”

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.



