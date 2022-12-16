Providence council unanimously affirms extending ProvPort lease, tax deal

“We’re not trying to block it,” said Julian Drix, the chair of the Providence Sustainability Commission. “We just want it to be better than originally proposed. And we’ll have the chance to do that.”

The vote came at the council’s last meeting before a new council takes over. Council leadership had previously indicated they’d punt the issue to the next council, but the council that takes over in 2023 will have to field the issue anyway: The lease and tax deal have to be voted on again before they become law. Environmental advocates say that will give them time to scrutinize what happens next at ProvPort.

The Providence City Council on Thursday night voted to begin the process of extending ProvPort’s long-term lease and tax deal.

ProvPort is a nonprofit operator within the broader, federally designated Port of Providence. It works through a lease with the city of Providence, as well as a tax deal under which it shares a portion of its revenues with the city.

The lease and the tax deal weren’t up for another few years, but advocates for a long-term extension said it would allow ProvPort to do longer-range planning as it works on, for example, wind power. The tax deal expires in 2024. The lease, meanwhile, expires in 2036. The facility is managed by Waterson Terminal Services.

Environmental justice advocates, though, have at times scrutinized the operations there, like when propane importer Sea 3 Providence proposed expanding. That expansion is now off the table, and the deal that got first passage Thursday night includes “no further expansion of fossil fuel industries in ProvPort” for the length of the new lease, the City Council said.

“We are extremely pleased with last night’s outcome and thank all city councilors who took the time to thoughtfully analyze the agreement and understand its benefits to the City of Providence,” ProvPort spokesman Bill Fischer said in an email. “The last couple of weeks have included productive dialogue with councilors as well as community members.”

The council’s votes Thursday night — on a resolution and a separate ordinance — were unanimous. Ordinances have to be passed twice before they become law, so the new council will also have to vote on it, and the resolution also won’t become effective unless and until that happens, the city said.

Finance Committee Chair Jo-Ann Ryan in a statement called the deal “likely the best tax treaty passed in the city of Providence.”

“The city negotiated to receive more money in this agreement than we would get by taxing the property at its full taxation value,” Ryan said in a statement after the votes. “The Port of Providence is a gem with the potential to become a vital economic engine. This agreement lays the financial foundation for the expansion of green energy in the capital city and future port development.”

The deal would increase gross revenue sharing from 5.5 percent to 9 percent, some of which would be set aside for sustainability and community benefit projects, with a floor of at least $120,000 a year each for those two separate funds.

Under the deal, the Providence Redevelopment Agency would also go out for bonds to fund an estimated $7 million in community projects and $4 million in capital improvements at ProvPort; ProvPort would make an upfront $7 million to $8 million payment and then repay all those bonds.

If it were subject to property taxes, ProvPort would have paid $769,000 this year, according to the city. Fischer said ProvPort paid the city about $600,000 in 2022.

Under the new tax deal, ProvPort would pay $1 million in the first year, increasing to $2 million annually over the 30-year life of the deal, according to Fischer.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.