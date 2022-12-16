R.I. judge could hear from witnesses in legal challenges to McKee’s orders to clear homeless encampment outside State House

Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and the Center for Justice also filed a suit against the Governor Dan McKee, claiming the state’s attempt to clear homeless Rhode Islanders living in tents from State House grounds is both unconstitutional and a violation of the Homeless Bill of Rights. The lawsuit, cooperating attorneys for both organizations said, is an extension of the original suit filed by Warwick-based attorney Rick Corley on Dec. 8.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise could hear from witnesses on Friday in the legal challenges against the governor for his orders to remove the encampment of homeless people outside the State House.

Advertisement

Judge Cruise said during a hearing on Wednesday that the new filings were “much more significant than the complaint” filed on Dec. 8.

The complaints were filed in response to notices handed out by McKee staff on Dec. 7 giving the people who have been sleeping outside in tents 48 hours to vacate the State House grounds or face fines or arrest.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

McKee is being represented by attorneys R. Bart Totten and Stephen D. Lapatin of Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha declined to represent the governor in the case.

The ACLU’s complaint states that some or all of the plaintiffs wish to convey that they are in need of and unable to access adequate shelter, and that they believe that message is “best conveyed by their continuing physical presence at the seat of the Rhode Island government.”

The complaint also states that some people living in the encampment on State House grounds believe staying there “affords them more safety and security from exposure to crime and greater access to social services” than they would normally receive being in secluded, isolated locations such as woods or parkland.

Advertisement

Prior to filing a suit, ACLU executive director Steven Brown sent a letter to McKee on Dec. 8, demanding that he rescind his order to evict the homeless individuals living in tents in light of “the serious legal and policy concerns raised by such an action on the state’s part.” Brown said the state does not have any formal rules or regulations that would allow for such an eviction.

The letter was not answered by McKee’s office.

According to the notices handed out, the state promised to provide people in the encampment with beds in an emergency shelter and transportation from the State House.

On Monday, when questioned by members of the press at an unrelated event, McKee said the state was short “close to 200 shelter beds.” But according to data provided by the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, as of Dec. 10, there were approximately 511 people, including children, living in places not meant for habitation while they waited for spaces in shelters.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.