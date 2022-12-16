For riders who rely on public transit, service disruptions during RIPTA driver shortage are taking a toll

In late September, the state’s public transit authority, RIPTA, announced it would cut back service on 21 bus routes on Oct. 22 because of a historic worker shortage . While RIPTA regularly makes service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use, this round of changes is directly related to the agency’s struggle to competitively recruit new drivers in the current marketplace. RIPTA said it would not be eliminating any routes, and planned to reinstate service as staffing permits.

So, what does this mean for people whose only means of transportation is the bus? Students and the working class use the bus to get to school, work, or just around town. The sudden bus delays, changes, and cancellations that have coincided with RIPTA’s staffing struggles, and service cuts negatively affect riders’ lives and economy. For example, students get detention or are expelled after being late too many times, and workers might be reprimanded or even fired if someone else is not there to cover their shifts. It is also worth mentioning the mental toll that interruptions to a daily routine can have on people. Riders just starting their days face stress, anxiety, and frustration when they must figure out a way to reorganize their plans to fit a new, unexpected bus schedule.

All this leads people who had relied on RIPTA to try and find transportation alternatives like walking, using Uber or Lyft, or even getting a car, which is not always an alternative. These substitutes are not always safe, take longer and require people to spend more money.

According to the vice president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 618, Joe Cole, RIPTA has hired additional drivers and is in the process of training them. Also, each night on its website, RIPTA announces disruptions and other service alerts for routes that will be affected the next day. These announcements and alerts are updated again in the morning, but many people may not know this information is available. Some frustrated riders have allegedly verbally assailed or physically endangered RIPTA workers, according to the drivers’ union. “It’s very frustrating for the drivers to take the heat on this,” said union president Nick DeCristofaro. “It’s unjust.” RIPTA is asking passengers to be patient and courteous to drivers and fellow passengers as they navigate what it calls an “unprecedented time.”

As a public transportation user, I have experienced RIPTA’s service cutbacks personally. It has had a negative impact on my finances — I work fewer hours because it takes me longer to get to work. And it has affected my physical and mental health — I feel more stress and have developed respiratory problems because my wait to make connections at Kennedy Plaza is longer, which means a longer exposure to weather conditions.

I know I am not the only rider to feel these impacts, and I ask RIPTA to do everything it can to increase its driver corps, with urgency, and work to restore service to Rhode Islanders who depend on it.

Karen Girón is a Guatemalan college student who lives in Providence and uses public transportation 5 days per week.