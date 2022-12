Siniša Mihajlović, soccer player and coach, dies at 53

Mr. Mihajlović most recently coached Bologna for 3 1/2 years, and was a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to remain on the job even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

ROME — Siniša Mihajlović, a winner of the European Cup and Serie A who became a popular coach in Italy, has died after a long battle with leukemia. He was 53.

Players sometimes gathered under Mr. Mihajlović’s hospital window when the coach was receiving treatment.

The Serbian was fired by Bologna in September.

Advertisement

A full back and free kick specialist who played with ferocious intensity, Mr. Mihajlović was on the Red Star Belgrade team that won the European Cup in 1991. He also won Serie A as a player with Lazio in 2000 and was on the Inter Milan team that was given the 2006 Serie A title after Juventus was stripped of the honor for the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

Mr. Mihajlović still holds the Serie A record for most goals from free kicks with 28 — two more than Andrea Pirlo.

FILE OBIT - Inter Milan's Sinisa Mihajlovic of Serbia celebrates after scoring against Roma during the Italy's Cup final soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on June 15, 2005. Former soccer player and coach Siniša Mihajlović has died at 53 after a long battle with leukemia. Mihajlović’s family announced Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, that he died in a Rome hospital. The Serbian had most recently coached Serie A club Bologna for 3 ½ years. He became a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to remain on the job even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) LUCA BRUNO/Associated Press

Mr. Mihajlović also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia’s national team, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Torino.

Tributes to Mr. Mihajlović started pouring in immediately after his death was announced.

Red Star said it was opening its museum on Saturday for mourners to pay their respects to “the great Miha.”

“I’ve lost a friend with whom I shared 30 years of my life,” said Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who played with Mr. Mihajlović at Sampdoria and Lazio then had Mr. Mihajlović as one of his assistant coaches at Inter.

“It’s not fair that such a devastating disease takes you away at 53," Mancini added. "He fought to the last instant like a lion, just like he was accustomed to doing on the field.”

Advertisement

Serie A president Lorenzo Casini said “Siniša will always remain a great example of a fighter," adding that “he was able to make himself loved by his fans and respected by his opponents.”

FILE OBIT - Then Bologna's head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, attends a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on Aug. 27, 2022. Former soccer player and coach Siniša Mihajlović has died at 53 after a long battle with leukemia. Mihajlović’s family announced Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, that he died in a Rome hospital. The Serbian had most recently coached Serie A club Bologna for 3 ½ years. He became a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to remain on the job even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Bologna striker Marko Arnautović, who is second on the league chart with eight goals this season, paid tribute to his former coach on Instagram.

“Thanks for always having believed in me, especially when others didn’t,” said Arnautović, an Austria international with a Serbian father. “You took me in like a member of your family, you were a friend, a brother, a father. I’ll keep you alive in my heart and I will fight and play for you. Rest in peace coach.”