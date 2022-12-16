Man accused of killing Marshfield couple ordered held without bail

“The statutory presumption is that Mr. Keeley be held without bail relative to these charges,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Janezic said. “And I would further add that the flight of Mr. Keeley to Florida evidences his non-intention to return to the Commonwealth, should he be released.”

Keeley, 27, was arraigned on Friday in Plymouth District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. Keeley, who fled to Florida after the killings, was ordered held without bail.

The lawyer for Christopher M. Keeley is seeking funds to have his client undergo a psychiatric evaluation to help determine whether he was criminally responsible when he allegedly killed Carl W. Mattson and Vicki L. Mattson in the Marshfield home where the couple had allowed him to live, according to court records.

The couple were stabbed and bludgeoned to death last month. Their bodies were found when police conducted a well-being check on Nov. 29. Keeley was arrested Dec. 2 in Florida.

On Friday, Keeley’s lawyer, Thomas Jon Iovieno, said that he had no objection to Keeley’s being held without bail. No details of the allegations were discussed.

Carl Mattson, 72, and his wife, 70, who were long-time employees at Home Depot and had worked for the past several years at the company’s Plymouth store, were last seen alive when they celebrated Thanksgiving at a relative’s home, authorities said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz attended the brief court appearance. Cruz’s office last month convinced a judge to impound reports prepared by State and Marshfield police, citing the ongoing investigation into the slayings. Cruz has said that Keeley has a history of mental health issues.

In court papers, Iovieno asked for funds to hire a private investigator and an expert to study any DNA evidence that investigators collected, and requested a court order requiring police to maintain their notes, photos, or recordings in the case.

Iovieno also asked for $5,000 to hire a psychologist or a psychiatrist.

“The services of an expert in psychology is necessary to obtain, assist and develop information, review evidence, reports, findings, conclusions and examine individuals for competency and/or criminal responsibility,” Iovieno wrote.

The psychologist could also provide “expert opinion evidence and serve as a defense expert witness in the field of psychological science” for Keeley’s defense, he wrote.

Iovieno also asked for $1,000 to hire a social worker whose participation in Keeley’s defense “is necessary for trial purposes.”

“A social worker can access records and accumulate data regarding the history and characteristics of the defendant and other potential witnesses,” he wrote.

His motions were not taken up during Friday’s hearing. Keeley is due back in court on Feb. 28.

Keeley allegedly confessed to a friend that he attacked the couple after he argued with Carl Mattson over the family’s dog, according to court records and officials. The dog’s body was recovered from the home by investigators.

Keeley was previously convicted of participating in the 2014 beating and robbery of an autistic man, according to court records.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion and Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.