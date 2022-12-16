These Rhode Islanders are pumped for the World Cup Final

The game will be on Fox on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The only thing I know about either team is that they both have great uniforms, so rather than pretend I understand the differences between Messi and Mbappé, I asked Rhode Map-reading superfans of each squad to tell me why their side will win.

The Providence television market has consistently been near the top of the World Cup TV ratings this year, and you can expect to see much of the same for Sunday’s epic final between Argentina and France.

ARGENTINA

Pablo Rodriguez-Masjoan

Where he’s watching: The Guild in Pawtucket

”I grew up in Argentina and moved to Rhode Island a little over 20 years ago with my wife. Having played and coached, fútbol has always been part of my life.

”This Argentina team is more than individually talented people playing together; it’s really a team of passionate players who leave individual egos aside and are coached by an individual who wants to make it happen at all costs. It doesn’t hurt to have the leadership of the most talented player in the world, Lionel Messi. But they all have the collective goal to win the Cup!”

Pablo Rodriguez-Masjoan and his family are ready for the 2022 World Cup. Photo courtesy of Pablo Rodriguez-Masjoan

FRANCE

Emmanuel Falck

Where he’s watching: Moniker Brewery in Providence (there will be a heated tent!).

”Guillaume the Conqueror’s plan to vanquish Harold, King of England, in 1066 was formed in Caen, Normandie. The irony of France defeating another bloke named Harry, on a different pitch last weekend, is not lost on either side of the English Channel.

”My love for Les Bleus flows from the University of Caen, where my parents met. Caen is also the club where N’Golo Kante, the great midfielder, developed into an elite talent. Despite a wrath of injuries, which kept Kante and five other starters out, here’s why France should win a third World Cup:

Chemistry – Les Bleus’ celebrations to the 90′s Italian techno hit ‘Freed from Desire’ is pure joy -- these players love each other.

Euro redemption redux – In 2016, France was upset in Paris by Portugal in the European Cup Final, providing the motivation to win the last World Cup. After blowing a 3-1 lead to Switzerland, France was again embarrassed at the 2020 Euro.

Talent – France has more collective talent. Mbappé, the GOAT at the EURO, could one day be LE GOAT!”

Emmanuel Falck predicts France will win its third World Cup Sunday. Photo courtesy of Emmanuel Falck

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.