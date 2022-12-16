Treasurer-elect Diossa makes Cuervo chief of staff

Diossa’s State House team will be led by Cuervo, who previously served as chief of staff to outgoing Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea. Prior to that, he served as chief of staff to Providence Mayor Angel Taveras. He is a graduate of Springfield College.

“I am proud to announce this diverse and talented team of experienced leaders,” Diossa said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with them to ensure the success of this office, address the challenges that impact Rhode Islanders, and move our state forward.”

Advertisement

In September, Cuervo finished second in the Democratic primary for mayor of Providence. Brett P. Smiley won with 41.8 percent of the vote, followed by Cuervo with 36.6 percent, and Nirva R. LaFortune with 21.5 percent.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Attorney Eileen Cheng will serve as the treasurer’s general counsel. She has served as deputy counsel to the governor for the past seven years and has more than 20 years of experience practicing law in banking, securities, and finance. Cheng received a law degree from the University of Chicago School of Law.

Michelle Moreno-Silva will serve as the treasurer’s director of communications. She now serves as director of communications for the Congressional Democratic Women’s Caucus. Her past experience includes communications posts with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Jack Reed. She has a master’s degree in public relations and corporate communications from Georgetown University.

Attorney Robert Craven Jr. will serve as the treasurer’s director of legislative affairs. He was Diossa’s campaign manager and previously worked as an associate at the Adler Pollock and Sheehan law firm. He is an adjunct faculty member at the Community College of Rhode Island and received a law degree from the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Advertisement

Lammis J. Vargas will serve as senior adviser for policy. She is now deputy secretary of state/director of administration for Gorbea. She served as deputy treasurer and director of unclaimed property, and served as Roger Williams University’s program coordinator for government and policy. She is a graduate of Rhode Island College.

Charon L. Rose will continue as senior adviser for financial empowerment and community outreach. She previously served in the roles of deputy treasurer for financial empowerment and community outreach and director of outreach and constituent relations. She is a graduate of Rhode Island College.

Andrew Manca will continue as chief operating officer. He was associate director of customer service at the state Department of Health, statewide LEAN government initiative coordinator at the state Office of Management & Budget, and program development chief for the Department of Environmental Management. He is a graduate of Roger Williams University and Providence College.

Eric Baggesen will continue as chief investment officer, and Frank Karpinski will continue as director of the State Employees’ Retirement System.

Lori Urso will join the treasurer’s office as director of executive operations. She now serves as executive director of the Old Slater Mill Association and is a former member of the Westerly Town Council. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Rhode Island.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.