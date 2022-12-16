Victim of South End murder identified

When police arrived, they found Michael J. Perry, 37, inside Aponte’s home. In a confrontation with officers, Perry armed himself with a butcher knife before jumping out a window, officials said.

The body of Jose Aponte, who lived in Unit 1204 at 35 Northampton St., was found Sunday by a maintenance worker who had been asked to check on him just inside the apartment’s entryway on Sunday, officials said.

The person found killed inside a South End apartment on Sunday as police rescued a man who jumped out a 12th-floor window was identified Friday as a 43-year-old man.

His underwear was caught on the window frame, leaving him dangling out of the window as he screamed for help. Officers rushed into the room and held his legs while others rushed into the apartment below, smashed the window, and pulled him inside.

Perry is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Friday on a charge of murder, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office. Perry, who was hospitalized with cuts to his head, previously pleaded not guilty to assaulting an officer and was ordered held without bail.

Perry served time in state prison in connection with a brutal 2019 assault in Roxbury in which Perry stabbed, beat, and tried to strangle a friend with an HDMI cord after using methamphetamine, court records show.

Armed with a knife, Perry ignored police even as one officer walked in front of him with his gun drawn, records show. Police dosed him three times with pepper spray before they managed to take him into custody, records show.

He was given a three to four year sentence in state prison with credit for the 365 days credit in 2020, records show.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff and Globe correspondent Bailey Allen contributed to this report.

