Winter storm rolls into New England with heavy snow accumulating in Western Mass., windswept rain in Boston

“ #Snow is accumulating across the east slopes of the Berkshires!” the National Weather Service tweeted at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, linking to an earlier tweet from an observer who noted that some six inches of wet, heavy snow had already fallen in the Ashfield and Buckland areas.

Snow accumulated Friday morning in western Massachusetts amid a winter storm expected to drop heavy snow and rain across the state into Saturday morning, where some higher-elevation parts of the Berkshires could see up to a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier Friday at 4:47 a.m., the weather service tweeted that the heaviest snow would fall between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., with elevations at or above 1,000 feet in the western part of the state seeing up to a foot of snow.

“Elevation #snow today for the high terrain of MA & CT, with 6-12″ likely at elevations at and above 1000 ft.,” forecasters tweeted. “Heaviest snow occurs from roughly 7 am to 1 pm today.”

A forecast map that the weather service released at 4:05 a.m. said much of western Massachusetts could see 4 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday morning, while less than an inch is expected to fall in most of central Mass. The Boston area and the southeastern part of the state, meanwhile, are looking at rain, per the map.

“This storm is expected to bring snow and rain tonight throughout the day [Friday], with Western MA communities being hit particularly hard with snow,” Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted.

“ ... Please remember to stay safe and look out for your neighbors as winter weather begins to impact MA communities this evening and into Saturday morning. If you are in Western MA, please stay off the roads tomorrow if possible. The snow conditions will make travel difficult.”

The state Department of Transportation, or MassDOT, had more than 200 pieces of equipment treating state roads Friday morning, the agency tweeted, and the speed limit on a stretch of the Mass Pike had been reduced to 40 m.p.h.

“#MassDOT has approx 211 pieces of equipment deployed in storm operations in Western #MA,” the agency tweeted at 8:26 a.m. Friday. “Highway districts 1, 2, and 3 are patrolling, spreading & plowing.”

MassDOT added that the speed limit “has been reduced to 40 MPH” on the Pike for all vehicles from the New York border to Mile Marker 32 in #Russell.”

That followed an earlier MassDOT announcement indicating the speed limit was reduced to 40 m.p.h. “on I-90 between mile marker 14 (Lee) and 31 (Westfield).”

