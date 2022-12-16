Brittney Griner releases first statement since returning to US, says she intends to play basketball next season

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner wrote in an Instagram post on Friday morning. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

WNBA star Brittney Griner on Friday released her first statement since returning to the United States after she was freed from Russia in a prisoner exchange, pledging to help other jailed Americans return home and announcing her intention to continue playing basketball in the upcoming WNBA season.

Advertisement

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrived at Kelly Field in San Antonio following her release. US Army Photo by: Miguel A. Negron/Associated Press

In the statement, Griner thanked those who advocated for her release, including her wife, Cherelle, members of her family, the Phoenix Mercury, her legal team, activists, and WNBA officials and its players association.

Griner also thanked President Biden for securing her release and said she would work to ensure Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan who has been jailed in Russia since December 2018, and other Americans are brought home.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too,” Griner wrote. “I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Griner also said she expects to continue playing professional basketball for her team, the Phoenix Mercury.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” Griner wrote.

Advertisement

Griner returned to the United States last week, nearly 10 months after her arrest at an airport in Russia after authorities there said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. She arrived to a military base in San Antonio, Texas, where she received medical care and reunited with her wife.

The Biden administration negotiated her release in a prisoner exchange for Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer. Whelan, a corporate security executive jailed in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US have denounced as baseless, was not included in the swap.

Whelan’s family said last week that the Biden administration “made the right decision” by agreeing to the exchange that freed Griner, but relatives are “devastated” Whelan remains jailed.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.