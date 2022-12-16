Boston kicks vital Roxbury community center to the curb

Thank you to Ivy Scott for writing about Smart from the Start and the fact that the city is pushing it out of its Roxbury headquarters (“Nonprofit blames city hall for moving: Founder says it was ‘effectively pushed’ out of local center,” Metro, Dec. 12). The city’s position with regard to Smart and the future of the Thomas Johnson Community Center in Mission Hill is disappointing. The idea that the comprehensive services that Smart has provided to some of the city’s most vulnerable children and families can easily be replaced by a revolving series of “mom-and-pop” nonprofits at some undetermined time goes against decades of research and best practice. Making a difference means building trust and relationships, listening to what the community needs, and providing consistent support and services. This is what Smart has done at the Johnson Center for 11 years (and for 15 years overall across Boston).

The partnership between the city and Smart, first established by Mayor Thomas M. Menino, exemplifies the best of private-public partnerships. Menino asked Smart to take over the city-owned Boston Center for Youth and Families-run Johnson Center, which had been closed because of persistent drug and violence issues. Smart invested $200,000 into cleaning up the center and established a vibrant community space offering services to thousands. Currently, Smart serves more than 2,000 children, with very little funding from the city.