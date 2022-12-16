A right to die, up for debate, again, in Mass.

In truth, all existing and proposed legislation permitting physician-assisted suicide involves placing control in the hands of a medical bureaucracy, beginning with the physician who must decide how long the patient has to live — a notoriously unreliable prediction.

The recent article regarding “right to die” legislation speaks of “the right to control one’s body” and the principle “that individuals, not the government, should be allowed to decide if they want to hasten their deaths to relieve suffering from incurable illness” ( “Lawmakers set to push right-to-die bill in Jan.,” Page A1, Dec. 12).

Furthermore, one 2013 study found that participants in a Seattle cancer care center’s Death with Dignity program, rather than prioritizing the relief of suffering, were motivated most by fears of loss of autonomy, inability to engage in enjoyable activities, and loss of dignity.

These fears are best managed through supportive counseling, not lethal drugs, while pain associated with terminal illness calls for advanced palliative care. Physicians need to care for terminally ill patients, not make them dead.

Dr. Ronald W. Pies

Lexington

The writer is a psychiatrist and medical ethicist.





‘We want to die consciously with dignity’

Opponents of medical aid in dying romanticize “palliative care,” which is little more than a euphemism for being morphine-overdosed into a coma, then starved and thirsted into a supposedly “natural” death in “hospice.” This is barbaric, in our view. Instead, we want to die consciously with dignity. We do not interfere with religionists choosing the other path.

When our time comes, we cherish a fully aware, spiritually connected farewell to this life and our love, with words and music meaningful to us and our beloveds, with the support of our medical doctor.

We give our pets the grace of a quick, painless passing. They do not suffer, and we gain some comfort from that.

States that offer medical aid in dying have written protections into the law. The concerns that opponents repeat are unwarranted fear-mongering. People with deep religious convictions can make their own choices, but they should stop interfering in our most personal choices, from conception to death.

Norma and Chris Floyd

Lexington





Stop confusing medical aid in dying with suicide

I get so angry every time I read that disability rights advocate John Kelly is still confusing medical aid in dying with suicide (“Voices from right-to-die debate,” Metro, Dec. 12). Suicide, assisted or otherwise, is a decision and choice to end one’s own life. The use of medical aid in dying is something available only to someone whose choice to live or die has already been taken from them through illness or disease. The terminally ill patient is in the process of dying and is seeking the option of hastening the process if the pain becomes unbearable.

I have an incurable blood cancer. I desperately want to live but I don’t want to suffer in pain during my final hours on earth. Current medication available through palliative care does not always lend itself to a peaceful death. When the time comes, I will have already essentially lost the ability to choose between life and death. I shouldn’t also be denied the ability to choose between a painful or peaceful death.

My body, my choice.

JoAnn Vizziello

Wenham