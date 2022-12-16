What it means to live in a climate of LGBTQ hate

Representative James Comer of Kentucky, a Republican, touted his opposition to same-sex marriage when he ran for Congress. He voted against the Equality Act in 2019, and in June he railed against the Democratic-backed LGBTQIA+ Data Inclusion Act . “It does nothing to address Americans’ problems,” he claimed.

When Representative Pat Fallon of Texas , a Republican, was a state lawmaker, he coauthored six anti-LGBT bills — which landed him on the “Worst 10 Texas House Members on LGBT Issues” list produced by Equality Texas, an LGBTQ advocacy group. A few years later, he publicly mocked a Democratic colleague’s sexual identity.

But when survivors of a recent mass shooting at a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., testified at a congressional hearing Wednesday that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation fuel violence, neither Fallon nor Comer wanted to hear it. What happened at Club Q was about “the rise of violent crimes across the nation,” Comer said. He also accused Democrats of failing to “take responsibility” for “defund the police and soft-on-crime policies.” Blaming Republicans, he said, is “easier, but it’s also irresponsible and reckless.”

Also attending that hearing was Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse massacre. In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and injured dozens more at that LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Fla. While the shooters are ultimately responsible for the carnage, he said, “politicians should be accountable for the things that come out of their mouths.”

“When you’re willing to traffic in cheap shots and bigotry against a marginalized community that’s already seeing hate against it on the rise, that’s already seeing violence rising across the country, when you’re willing to traffic in those things to score political points, you have to be accountable for what happens next,” Wolf said.

No one is blaming Republicans for every act of violence against the LGBTQ community or trans people in particular. But too many GOP legislators falsely brand trans people as dangerous and a threat to children, contributing to a climate of anti-trans fear and revulsion.

As I have done in recent years, I’m devoting several of my December columns to remember those, most of them Black trans women, lost to anti-trans violence — not how they died, but how they lived.

Maddie Hofmann, 47, on May 19 in Malvern, Pa.: Hofmann, who used they/their pronouns, loved to paint, write, and play video and board games. “They could talk about anything, rattling off sports stats to, like, talking about physics or astronomy,” said Emily Flynn, Hofmann’s sister. “Maddie was just a person I always wanted to be close to and around.”

Jasper Aaron Lynch, 26, on July 7 in McLean, Va.: Lynch was a promising writer whose work often reflected his interests in philosophy and spirituality. After Lynch’s death, a college mentor said, “There are breakthrough, world-changing books missing from our future shelves.”

Kandii “Dee Dee” Redd, 29, on July 24 in Kansas City, Mo.: An award-winning performer and model, Redd looked to the stars to guide her and to the earth to keep her grounded. She believed in the significance of horoscopes and the power of crystals but also found solace in planting and growing flowers.

Hayden Davis, 28, July 25 in Detroit: When her friends wanted advice about fashion, they turned to Davis. She knew everything about clothes, makeup, and skin care. She was an avid fan of social media and “The Kardashians.”

Marisela Castro, 39, on July 29 in Houston: Castro was looking forward to celebrating her 40th birthday and was planning a party with family and friends. “We were putting it together little by little,” said Luis Lizardo, Castro’s friend. “I told her we were going to have a great time because she was turning 40.”

Acey Morrison, 30, on Aug. 21 in Rapid City, S.D.: Morrison believed laughter was the best medicine. Friends described her as loving, kindhearted, respectful, and always there whenever her friends and family needed her. Morrison was a Two-Spirit person, an indigenous North American who identified as having both a feminine and a masculine spirit.

Dee Dee Ricks, 33, on Aug. 27 in Detroit: At Ricks’s memorial service, her niece reflected on how Ricks “made my life so much better, taught me so much, and made me feel so much confidence in myself.”





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.